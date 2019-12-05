Eagan native, St. Joseph’s alumnus releases ‘Yesterday’s Gone’
Nicholas David has found a new groove in 2019.
“I honestly feel like I’m in the middle of my story,” said the 39-year-old singer, songwriter. “I came here to play music and share music. And that’s what I’m going to do.”
The Eagan native has played hundreds of shows, toured the world, recorded dozens of songs and nearly won NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012.
His gift for fans this holiday season his latest release “Yesterday’s Gone,” which was released Nov. 29.
Recorded in New Orleans, the album has received glowing reviews from various blues, rock, and R&B magazines.
Work on the new album began in 2015 when he took a solo opening spot for the Devon Allman Project, a band led by the son of Gregg Allman. He spent 2018-19 touring the world with the band.
“That was crazy,” David said. “We played the most shows I’ve ever played in my life. We played in Jamaica, Europe, Canada. It was wild.”
Along the way he met Samantha Fish, an award-winning blues singer/songwriter and guitarist.
“Toward the end of the run with Allman, she asked me to come down to New Orleans to make a record,” David said. “I had been feeling the pull to come down to New Orleans for a while now. The music just breathes off the streets down there.”
He recorded the record in New Orleans with Fish serving as producer.
“There’s a real vulnerability to the record,” David said. “It’s from the heart, for the heart.”
He’s in the midst of a tour with Fish through the Midwest and East Coast through December.
But for his hometown, he’ll play an annual St. Nick’s Show on Dec. 6 at the Dakota in Minneapolis, which will also serve as the CD release party.
“It’s always pretty close to the actual feast of St. Nick,” David said. “It’s been a blast through the years.”
He has shows scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. At presstime, there were still tickets available for the 9:30 p.m. performance.
The holiday season is a special time for David.
He’s also featured the newly released “A Minnesota Holiday Vol. 11 - Greatest Hits (2009 - 2019)” charity album, produced by Phil Thompson.
David’s contribution is “Joy to the World” which is from Volume 6. He recorded the song with Tommy Barbarella, Michael Bland, and Sonny T. of the New Power Generation.
“I think it’s a groovy track for sure,” David said. “I’m glad it’s out there again.”
While David’s musical journey has taken him all over the world, he’s constantly in touch with his roots back home.
His journey can be traced back to his time at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Rosemount and Eagan High School playing music before his third-place finish on “The Voice.”
“Going from state to state, it becomes and adventure,” David said. “But, to return to a place like home, it’s special. It fills your cup up so you can go out again and share your story.”
Still a resident of Minnesota, he often returns to the south metro.
“It’s wild to go back to these places where you grew up,” David said. “It’s changing for sure. The buildings are different and some buildings aren’t even there. But some of those woods are still there. The trees are still there.”
He has fond memories of Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan, and Carroll’s Woods in Rosemount.
“When I was going to Rosemount, I would go through the woods behind Rosemount High School and get lost in there,” David said. “We would just spend afternoons back there. I got to find some time to take my own kids.”
Tickets to the St. Nick’s Show at the Dakota are available at his website www.thefeelin.com along with links to purchase “Yesterday’s Gone.”
Fans can find “A Minnesota Holiday Vol. 11 - Greatest Hits (2009 - 2019)” for sale in all Kowalski’s Markets, including at the Eagan location.
This year’s CD features two tracks from each of the previous 10 volumes making it the largest collection of Minnesota holiday music ever released.
David joins artists such as GB Leighton, the Blenders, Kat Perkins, the New Standards, Keri Noble and many more.
