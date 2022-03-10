Eagan Trader Joes plans to March 18
Trader Joe’s at 2065 Cliff Road in the Emagine Theatre parking lot plans to open its doors this spring, though there is no opening date yet.
In August 2021, the mystery grocery store name was solved when the City Council approved a license for Trader Joe’s liquor store that will be housed at the site. In November 2021, the Council approved plans for the new store.
This spring Trader Joe’s is slated to open in the new 14,368-square-foot building marketed as a specialty boutique grocer.
Trader Joe’s will have a hiring fair from Feb. 25-27.
The store will be Trader Joe’s first south metro location. This California-based company operates locations in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and Shoreview.
Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz confirmed the spring opening timeline but did not have an opening date.
“Trader Joe’s informed us (the city) that they were having issues getting materials,” Schultz said.
Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery plans to add a couple ways to shop for groceries in Eagan.
The Eagan Hilltop Plaza shopping center on Pilot Knob Road is slated to become a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store with a gas station and car wash although there is not confirmed opening date. A Hy-Vee liquor store was approved for development in the northern most building at this location.
In more grocery news, the final details are coming together for the Hy-Vee Aisles Online facility to be located near the existing Hy-Vee in Eagan.
The City Council gave final approval in April 2021 for a Hy-Vee Aisles Online facility at Central Park Commons near the existing grocery store. Aisles Online allows customers to order groceries online.
“They (Hy-Vee) have a temporary setup right now, but the proposed building will be at the current location,” and will be permanent, Schultz said.
“The separate building it will be on the southern-most portion that is adjacent to Yankee Doodle,” Schultz said.
Plans call for breaking ground this spring.
One reason Hy-Vee wanted to expand its footprint was due to the uptick of online grocery orders during the pandemic, Schultz said.
“They were having traffic issues at the location near the pharmacy, and they talked to the city about adding a facility on the south,” he said. “It will be a satellite for the main store, and it keeps people away from having to come to the front building,” Schultz said.
Customers will pull into parking stalls to pick up groceries.
Schultz said Hy-Vee leases its building from the owner of Central Park Commons.
“They are working out details how this operation will work and how it may impact other tenants before the final planned unit development,” Schultz said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
