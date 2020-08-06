Stonehaven Senior Living gives weekly lunch to Eagan firefighters
Neighbors at Stonehaven of Eagan Senior Living and Eagan Fire Station 2 have grown close over the years.
But the current pandemic has made it a challenge to connect outside of emergency situations.
“It’s like we’re old fashioned neighbors,” Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott said. “We watch out for each other. They’re right across the street. Pre-COVID, we used to eat with them. We would go over there to play cards. We would give them tours. We often do training in the parking lot and the seniors would come out and watch. We do these little parades for them. It’s a great relationship.”
Marlie DeRynck, Stonehaven director of outreach and sales, said sometimes the fire department uses the Stonehaven building for training.
“They set the ladders up on the building and go up and down,” DeRynck said. “The residents love to watch them train. It’s both entertaining and educational. They sit there and call their families and take videos.”
They’re there for each other in good times and bad.
“How they treat residents and how quick they get here for emergencies, you feel like they truly care,” DeRynck said.
DeRynck said they were trying to come up with a way to give back during the shutdown.
Stonehaven has been providing a hot lunch once a week since April for the firefighters.
“Our two chefs have been on top of this,” DeRynck said. “These firefighters are in the middle of a crisis. We thought ‘let’s give them something hearty. Let’s provide them with a really good hot meal.’ ”
Stonehaven wheels the meals outside via cart every Wednesday, and the firefighters pick it up. Interacting in person would be a major COVID-19 guideline violation.
It’s something the firefighters look forward to every Wednesday.
“The first thing they do when they get in is look at the menu for the day,” Scott said.
It’s a lot better than what they normally make for themselves. The Stonehaven menu includes roasted turkey, barbecue beef brisket and crispy walleye.
Firefighters will often come over in a first responder vehicle or fire truck.
One Stonehaven resident’s favorite vehicle is what they’ve dubbed “the White Gladiator.”
It’s the newest in the Eagan Fire Department fleet.
“A few years ago the city decided any small vehicle should be white in case they switch from like the parks department to the fire department,” Scott said. “It’s the first large fire truck that’s all white.”
The firefighters have had what Scott calls a “strange” year.
“We’ve been saying 2020 marks the rebirth of the fire department,” Scott said.
This is the first time the department has gone full-time 24/7/365. All three stations are staffed with firefighters all day long.
They’ve also taken on the duty as the city’s first responder as of April, just in time to respond to COVID-19-related calls.
Scott said about 80 percent of calls are related to medical emergencies.
“The number of potential calls has dramatically increased,” Scott said. “Everyone here is either an EMT or has medical training, and we’re there before the ambulance is there.”
A warm meal every week goes a long way.
