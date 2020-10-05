Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is offering trips to serve the new Omni Hotel and the Viking Lakes area in Eagan.
The hotel will be served by the reverse express Route 436, with two morning and two afternoon times coordinated with hotel work shifts.
Route 436 connects the Viking Lakes area to the region via the 46th Street Station, a light rail station on the Blue Line in Minneapolis. The routing is designed to accommodate hotel employees and other travelers to and from the Viking Lakes area, home to the Minnesota Vikings training facility.
“As the public transit provider in the south metro, our focus is on meeting the needs of suburban employers,” said MVTA Chief Executive Officer Luther Wynder. “Omni Hotel is a prime destination in this fast-growing area and we plan to continue to work with employers in the area to make sure their transportation needs are met.”
Wynder said MVTA is excited to see the service launch after the agency worked closely with the business community the past year to plan service.
The 320-room hotel, located at 2611 Nordic Way, opened Oct. 1.
The 381,163-square-foot property is part of the larger Viking Lakes mixed-use development that includes the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center for the Minnesota Vikings. The 14-story hotel features 35,000 square feet of event space, including a ballroom and meeting areas. Amenities include a spa, fitness center, bar terrace and three dining options.
“We are so thrilled that MVTA has been able to add service to our location,” said Omni Hotel General Manager Brent Glashan. “It will make a big difference for our associates and our visitors, while enabling a greater number of people to obtain employment with us.”
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is the public transit provider for the city of Eagan and six other cities in Dakota and Scott counties.
Information on Route 436 can be found at www.mvta.com. For assistance with trip planning, contact MVTA Customer Service at 952-882-7500.
