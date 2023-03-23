Musical director turns copyist for premier of ‘American Tail’

Eagan’s Hansen working again with Children’s Theatre
Jason Hansen, who wrote his first theatrical score as an Eagan High School senior, is known mainly as an in-demand musical director affiliated with such prestigious Twin Cities companies as Children’s Theatre Company and Theater Latte Da.
Among recent career highlights, the Eagan resident was musical director for CTC’s “Cinderella” in 2019 and for its 2017 world premier of “Dr. Seuss’ The Sneetches.”
At Theater Latte Da, Hansen recently helmed the Stephen Sondheim score for “Merrily We Roll Along” and recast a Welsh orchestral composition for a small group as musical director of “Christmas at the Local,” which features the poetry of Dylan Thomas and Maya Angelou.
Hansen’s current gig is a departure. He’s the copyist for CTC’s world premier of “An American Tail the Musical,” based on Universal Pictures’ 1986 animated musical adventure film.
The copyist’s job is to translate the work of the composer and the orchestrator into individual parts, committed to sheet music, for each musician.
“A copyist is particularly important in a new work because the music has to be written down and translated from the composer and orchestrator’s head,” Hansen said.
The copyist is the translator between creators and players, he said. And especially with new music, it’s not unusual for edits to continue right up to opening night or beyond.
“Things will change sometimes last minute, and you have to make sure that whatever the musicians are going to see is going to be really clear and they’re able to play it, sometimes for a performance that night,” Hansen said. “And sometimes it’s a lot of pressure.”
He’s no stranger to copy work but said it’s usually in conjunction with the musical directing jobs that have become a career niche. Hansen has had a hand in more than 70 theater productions as a musical director, composer, orchestrator, arranger and musician. His resume includes work with the Guthrie Theater, Chanhassen Dinner Theater, Mixed Blood Theatre, History Theater and others.
“I’m trying to find more opportunities to compose,” Hansen said. “Certainly in college and since then, I’ve really become known for doing music direction in the Twin Cities. At some point you just kind of start designing a career for yourself and a more narrow focus, although I do a lot of orchestration and composing and things like that.”
The son of Ron and Sandi Hansen, who still live in Eagan, started as a percussionist in fifth grade. He had added choral music and piano to his repertoire by the time he graduated from EHS in 2005. In his senior year he composed a score performed for a student production called “Story Theater.”
“When you’re young like that, you’re kind of fearless and audacious enough,” said Hansen, who studied music at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 2009.
He’s musical director for Theater Latte Da’s production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal,” a musical dealing with mental illness and grief, that opens June 7.
But first is “An American Tail the Musical,” in which young mouse Fievel Mousekewitz escapes Russia, a country overrun by Cossack felines, for America. When a storm at sea separates Fievel from his family, he journeys to New York City to find them. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical”).
“It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s broad, and it’s drama,” said Hansen, who has two children, 7 and 1, with his wife, Alise. “You’ll certainly be touched by it and taken on an adventure by Fievel and the gang. It’s a fun story, and the thing I love about what Children’s Theatre does is they make a production that’s fun not just for the kids who are going to see it, but I think the adults are really going to be moved by it and find it just as fun.”
“An American Tail the Musical” runs from April 25 through June 18 at CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400.
