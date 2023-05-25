Minnesota Valley Christian Women Connection host luncheon

The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection invites all women to attend the June luncheon at noon Thursday, June 8, at the Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Hwy. 13, in Eagan.

 Submitted image

Lunch tickets are inclusive and cost $25.

