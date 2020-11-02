The Eagan Police Department said Jayce Austin Durrett, 14, was located as of Monday morning.
"He is back with family and is in good health,' the Eagan Police Department posted via social media. "We want to thank everyone for their help spreading the word and helping bring this search to a successful conclusion."
Durrent went missing Oct. 31 in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in the city of Eagan.
