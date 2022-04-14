Eagan sites seeks volunteers, hiring staff
Feed My Starving Child has built a legacy and a foundation of turning hunger into hope.
Millions of meals have traveled across the globe to nourish Ukrainian families in recent weeks as part of the humanitarian relief after the unprovoked war was launched by Russia.
FMSC and its partners are fueling ways to feed Ukraine and millions of refugees fleeing the war-torn country and those living in nearby Eastern European countries.
The Eagan Feed My Starving Children packing plant is a part of that global humanitarian relief of meals.
Deep roots
The mass exodus of Ukrainian women and children has left millions of refugees needing immediate food relief. Other families who chose to stay in the country need meals and nutrition since many have been hiding in underground bomb shelters for more than a month.
“There was never a moment of pause or hesitation and we never needed to think, we actually have deep roots and we have actually had partners in Ukraine for years now and have been sending millions of meals,” said Julie Smith, a senior content specialist with Feed My Starving Children.
Millions of meals have been airlifted to Eastern European countries in recent weeks.
“That is the benefit of our network of strong partners that we are ready in so many areas around the world so quickly,” Smith said.
This global food outreach nonprofit has committed to sending a 17 containers that includes 4.5 million meals.
Prior to the war, FMSC and its partners had sent Ukraine 12.5 million meals in recent years, Smith said.
“Now we are sending more meals, and we will dig deeper and at this point we are just continuing to grow,” Smith said.
Since 1987 Feed My Starving Children has sent 3.5 billion meals to 70 countries experiencing crises like Ukraine.
“That number has increased almost every year,” Smith said. “It is remarkable and, truthfully, it is sad to see that number increase, but it is amazing to see God’s provisions and see how people step up to help since the need is growing, and our work that we are doing is essential and important and meaningful to these people.”
Minnesota FMSC is headquartered in Coon Rapids with locations in Eagan and Chanhassen with eight permanent food packing sites in Illinois, Arizona and Texas, along with mobile food packing events that happen around the country.
At each packing site, bags of meals are boxed up by volunteers. Each bag contains rice, dehydrated vegetables that is supplemented with soy protein and vitamin powders.
“Our meal formulas support a state of malnutrition, and since in Ukraine we are dealing with crisis situations, we want to help get people healthy or keep people healthy and so there are no empty calories in our meals,” Smith said.
Ripple effect
The immediate need of acute hunger and poverty is very complicated, Smith said.
“I am hopeful with Ukraine being such a high-profile event, there will be an understanding of how there are interconnected hunger issues that have not been realized, and if not for Ukraine in the headlines now, it may not have been realized,” Smith said.
Smith said the ripple effects of this war will affect the global food supply.
“Russia is the breadbasket of Europe since it is a huge exporter wheat, cooking oil and fertilizer,” Smith said.
Without fertilizers, farmers will not be able to harvest the needed crops and the livestock will not have enough to eat that will lead to rising grain and meat prices, Smith said.
“Now with this war the countries that will bear the brunt are the ones that are the most vulnerable like the countries in the horn of Africa and regions of South America, Ethiopia and Yemen and now this war will only exacerbate it more dramatically,” Smith said.
FMSC partners with a group of leaders at CROP (Coalition of Relief Organization Promoting Practical Solutions) founded years ago.
“We brought together our first group on March 15 virtually for a summit to share all the work being done to help Ukraine and all the surrounding countries,” Smith said. “One thing we like to do in a crisis situation is bring people together to help distribute resources.”
CROP works with FMSC to decide how to best distribute the meals where the need is greatest.
Volunteers, donations needed
FMSC networks with churches and individuals who support its global work with volunteers and financial donations.
“Each meal only costs 24 cents and if you have limited resources, you can give a dollar that will deliver four meals and that is very empowering,” she said.
In Ukraine and other countries in need, the meals allow refugees the immediate nutrition to survive a war or weather-related crisis.
“Many people may be feeling helpless, but they are not feeling hopeless,” Smith said.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the Eagan plant shut down its packing sites since indoor packing rooms involve volunteers working shoulder to shoulder.
“We went from packing a million meals a day to producing zero meals,” Smith said. “That was a huge blow, but within nine days, we were back up and running again and we have been restarting operations in a new, pivoted way.”
The sites started producing large bags from machines to send to orphanages and large-scale operations, Smith said.
By August 2020, FMSC sites were reopened for volunteer packing sessions abiding by state and local safety measures.
By February 2021, FMSC hit a record of packing 45 million meals in a single month.
“Everyone was just working tirelessly,” Smith said.
Civic and youth groups, families, youth sports teams, along with churches can sign up to volunteer at www.fmsc.org/ukraine.
Donations can also be given on the Ukraine donation page and a button to click on a video. For more information, check out www.fmsc.org.
Connect with FMSC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
FMSC is hiring for several positions at Eagan packing plant. Check out available jobs at fmsc.org/about-us/careers/job-openings.
Smith said “We say we’re hiring world changers, and we mean it and just personally, I find it such a privilege to work somewhere that contributes to such meaningful change.
"We encourage people to come and volunteer and grab a slot, and we can turn hunger into hope and with everyone’s own two hands they can tangibly make a difference.”
