Oral DNA Labs will use former oil change facility for quick testing
The Eagan City Council approved a request from Oral DNA Labs to put a temporary COVID-19 testing facility in an old Jiffy Lube location in Eagan.
The site will conduct drive-thru testing at 1570 Thomas Center Drive, which is south of Lifetime Fitness in Eagan and north of the Holiday gas station.
The approval was fast-tracked through the city due to the urgent nature of the pandemic and forwarded directly to the Eagan City Council.
The interim use permit allows them to use the old oil change building for one year. They don’t plan on changing the building besides adding signs.
According to the project narrative, the site will be open to the public through block-scheduled appointments made online. Information about the patient is gathered in advance, so it should take less than four minutes to take the test.
Patients will drive through the three vehicle bays in the oil change facility. They expect to process 30 vehicles per hour.
Traffic will enter from Thomas Center Drive via the entrance across from Lifetime and will exit next to Holiday.
The city added a condition that vehicles should not be waiting in line on Thomas Lake Drive, City Planner Mike Schultz said.
“Each appointment should only be brief based on this new saline rinse testing,” Schultz said.
George Hoedeman, CEO at Access Genetics and Oral DNA Labs, doesn’t believe there will be any backups.
Hoedeman said they have a similar facility in Eden Prairie in conjunction with Twin Cities Orthopedics.
“I have never seen a single car queued up because it’s so fast,” Hoedeman said.
The test consists of a 30-second oral saline rinse, which is self administered while patients remain in their vehicles under the supervision of medical professionals.
Hoedeman said this is the gold standard for testing.
It’s the same quality test as the nasal swab and spit tests, he said.
“There’s no need for the person arriving to have anything other than the test,” he said.
Samples are then transported to a laboratory in Eden Prairie for testing.
Results will be available in about 24 hours, Hoedeman said.
He said the testing can be used for travel all over the world, but not Hawaii at this time.
“We’d love to do testing for Hawaii, and I hope to as soon as they call me back,” he said.
Planned hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours are to be determined.
For more information, visit www.oraldna.com
Storage lot
Metro Storage got the OK from the Eagan City Council on Tuesday to go forward with its plans to replace an old Oasis Market on the intersection of Dodd Road and Highway 55 with a three-story storage facility.
The gas station lot has been vacant for years.
Metro Storage plans to construct a climate controlled, 38,019-square-foot storage facility on the two lots. It would be accessed by a Highway 55 frontage road.
The plans also include using land that was previously a residential lot to the east. The residential lot is guided for business and a storage facility is an approved use.
One resident commented questioning the market for storage facilities in the area.
“As long as it’s appropriately zoned or guided, the market will dictate the amount of storage units,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said. He said the city doesn’t track occupancy rates of storage facilities.
Mayor Mike Maguire said the city has always been agnostic as to whether the business is likely to be a failure or success.
“At the end of the day the market will regulate that,” he said.
The resident also noted a three-story building is quite a bit larger than what is there now, which will affect the surrounding neighborhood.
Schultz said a three-story facility complies with city code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.