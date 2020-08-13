Endorsed DFL candidates move on to general election
No matter what happens in November, someone new will be representing House District 51B in the Minnesota Legislature in 2021.
With all precincts reporting, newcomer Liz Reyer, a consultant, leadership coach and Star Tribune columnist, won a spot on the ballot for the DFL party in District 51B.
Reyer had 63 percent of the vote when polls closed Tuesday.
“I would like to thank everyone for their support,” Reyer said in a release. “As I move toward the November election, I will continue to focus on what is most important to Eagan residents: equity and racial justice, a world-class education for children, healthcare for all, community-centered public safety, real solutions for our climate crisis, and a robust economic recovery from COVID-19.”
The results won’t be official until absentee ballots postmarked by Aug. 11 are counted.
Reyer will face the Republican candidate Fern A. Smith in the November election. Smith was unchallenged in the primary.
The DFL candidate spot in District 51B was open due to the retirement of Laurie Halverson, who is running for the Dakota County Board this fall.
Halverson had won four consecutive terms in District 51B as a member of the DFL party.
Reyer, who lives in Eagan, was endorsed by the DFL Party. She was being challenged by Mike Maguire, who is in the middle of his fourth term as Eagan’s mayor.
He received 37 percent of the vote.
District 51B covers much of Eagan that’s east of I-35E.
In District 51A, which covers western Eagan and northern Burnsville, incumbent Sandra Masin will be on the ballot for the DFL Party after the primary.
Masin, who lives in Eagan, is near the end of her sixth non-consecutive term as a member of the Minnesota House.
She was being challenged on the DFL ticket by Justin Clark, a small business owner from Burnsville.
With all precincts reporting, Masin received 82 percent of the vote.
Masin will face Republican candidate Patrick J. Zurick in the November election. He was unchallenged in the primary.
Senate
Eagan resident Paula Overby (5.18 percent) didn’t win the primary for the U.S. Senate for the DFL party, but she did finish second to Tina Smith (87.15 percent).
Overby also ran in 2018 for the U.S. Senate for the Green Party. In 2016 and 2014, she ran as an Independence Party candidate in the U.S. House 2nd District.
- Andy Rogers
