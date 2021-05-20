Eagan police officers, firefighters and bystanders helped rescue a driver from a sinking vehicle Monday.
According to the Eagan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven of the road near Lunds & Byerlys in Eagan and was resting in a pond.
The driver had reportedly suffered a medical emergency and nearly hit another vehicle before leaving the road.
According to the police, officers found that the doors were locked, the windows were up, and the driver was unresponsive still in his seat belt.
The vehicle was floating and slowly filling up with water.
Rescuers pulled the car closer to shore as the car continued to fill with water.
As they got closer to shore, officers had better footing to break the windows and open the door.
The man was then carried up the hill and officers and firefighters began providing medical care.
He was reportedly transferred to an area hospital in stable condition.
The police credited officers Sean Farnham and Luke Nelson, firefighter James Guy and city employee Bill Henk for their lifesaving efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.