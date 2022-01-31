Eagan Community Center hosts Sweetheart Dance Friday, Feb. 25

The 2022 Eagan Sweetheart Dance will offer a special night to make memories from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Eagan Community Center.

 Image courtesy of the City of Eagan

Reserve spot for magical evening  

The annual event is designed for children ages 3 to 12 years to attend along with their favorite adult. 

Tickets are $18 each for the magical evening with dancing, a light dinner, crafts, and photo opportunities.

