featured Make memories at Eagan Sweetheart Dance Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2022 Eagan Sweetheart Dance will offer a special night to make memories from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Eagan Community Center. Image courtesy of the City of Eagan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reserve spot for magical evening The 2022 Eagan Sweetheart Dance will offer a special night to make memories from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Eagan Community Center.The annual event is designed for children ages 3 to 12 years to attend along with their favorite adult. Tickets are $18 each for the magical evening with dancing, a light dinner, crafts, and photo opportunities. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan Dance Eagan Sweetheart Dance Eagan Community Center Family Event In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now New Market Township woman charged after her mother’s death Dianne Miller hired as new Eagan city administrator Cause of death released for former Lakeville principal, Apple Valley resident Former state Sen. Matt Little running for Dakota County attorney Bringing baked traditions to the table E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 28, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 28, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 28, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.