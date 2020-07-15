Seema Maddali, longtime resident of Eagan, has announced her candidacy for Dakota County commissioner in District 3.
Maddali works as an emergency room physician at the VA Minneapolis where she has been a participant in planning and preparation for the current pandemic.
Maddali has more than 35 years of clinical experience with board-certification in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. She also obtained a master’s in health care administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota.
Throughout her career as a health care provider, she has served in several administrative and leadership roles in major health care organizations in the Twin Cities, where focus has been on building patient centered programs to improve community health. She has co-authored many clinical care guidelines and was a contributor to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Healthy Minnesota 2020 initiative.
Outside of health care, she has served in community-based leadership roles that have ranged from the Parent Teacher Association, nonprofit fundraisers and sports organizations. She also volunteers regularly at homeless shelters, Habitat for Humanity and The Open Door Pantry.
According to Maddali, the recent world and national events have demonstrated that we had to face unforeseen and unanticipated circumstances, and in the future, we must respond to similar events swiftly, smartly and off evidence-based best practices.
She states that her hands-on experience and energy, along with her collaborative and non-partisan approach will allow for actionable decision making that will prepare District 3 residents for recovery and future growth.
Maddali said the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effect are the biggest challenges facing Dakota County.
“The pandemic is impacting every aspect of life, the full magnitude of which is yet to be determined,” she said. “We have seen unexpected illness and death, graduations and sports events canceled, and weddings postponed. Businesses have closed, unemployment has risen, and food insecurity and housing instability have rapidly grown to an alarming level. These issues are unlikely to resolve quickly and will require constant attention and concerted efforts for recovery.”
Maddali said that her top priority would be to restore the economy as Dakota County addresses the inevitable financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated slowdown.
She also intends to strengthen the public health infrastructure by employing accurate data collection methods, increasing access to science-based interventions, and furthering community education and best practices for maintaining health.
She said these would be key to long-term pandemic recovery and prevention of recurrences, and would also enable the county to be well prepared for any future adversity. She said she would focus on increasing civic engagement, as it is the cornerstone to building a vibrant and healthy community and would facilitate restoration and progression of the economy.
“My profession has taught me the need to be a problem solver, a listener, a quick learner, relatable and empathetic,” she said. “I have seen suffering, loss, and joy all in a 10-hour shift, too many times to count.
“I have, as my veteran patients would say, ‘boots on the ground’ experience. I am an average citizen, not a politician; I subscribe to the party of common sense. I believe in the goodness of all humans and objectivity is my lens. We can disagree without being disagreeable, because in the end, collaboration and engagement are the keys to success for any community. I am humbled and thankful for all I have, and I believe servile leadership is the best reflection of gratitude.”
