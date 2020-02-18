va

Auxiliary Unit members Karen Dare, Sue Flynn (Unit President), Post 594 members Roger Martin, John Rayman, and Ken Bietz, Post Commander and Elk Lodge member John Flynn, Elk Lodge Esquire Joe Willenbring helped serve lunch Feb. 3 at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center. Not pictured: American Legion Post 1776 Chaplain / Elk Lodge Leading Knight Sue Register.

Members of Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594/Eagan Auxiliary Unit 594 partnered with the Dakota County Elks Lodge 2832 on serving lunch Feb. 3 at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center for homeless veterans in Minneapolis.

The Auxiliary Unit also donated new hats, socks, and gloves to the CRRC. The Elks donated a large amount of new coats, gloves, hats, and shirts purchased through an Elks Spotlight Grant.

“It was a truly heartfelt and meaningful experience to be able to converse and spend time with these fellow veterans at the CRRC,” Post Commander and Elk Lodge member John Flynn said.

Members of the Eagan Legion family and Dakota County Elks will again be preparing and serving lunch at the CRRC on Feb. 24.

