Members of Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594/Eagan Auxiliary Unit 594 partnered with the Dakota County Elks Lodge 2832 on serving lunch Feb. 3 at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center for homeless veterans in Minneapolis.
The Auxiliary Unit also donated new hats, socks, and gloves to the CRRC. The Elks donated a large amount of new coats, gloves, hats, and shirts purchased through an Elks Spotlight Grant.
“It was a truly heartfelt and meaningful experience to be able to converse and spend time with these fellow veterans at the CRRC,” Post Commander and Elk Lodge member John Flynn said.
Members of the Eagan Legion family and Dakota County Elks will again be preparing and serving lunch at the CRRC on Feb. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.