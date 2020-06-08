Mental health clinic expanding offerings
If there’s an industry that’s experiencing growth right now, it’s mental health care.
Ground broke last week for a new Lorenz Clinic of Family Psychology building in Rosemount.
The new facility will be built at 15265 Carousel Way replacing its former Rosemount office on 146th Street.
The new space allows the mental health clinic to see more patients and offer a more diverse line of services.
Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, social upheaval and several economic unknowns, founder Chad Lorenz said their resolve in pressing forward with the new clinic has only increased.
“Despite the troubled times and perhaps the response to them, this type of facility is really needed,” Lorenz said.
The 11,000-square-foot building will feature two additional levels of care including home-base therapy and day treatment along with its existing medication management and outpatient therapy programs.
Lorenz, who also has clinics in Victoria, Chaska and Prior Lake, opened the initial office in Rosemount in 2014 and “right away we noticed the need.”
With Rosemount at the edge of rural Minnesota and the metropolitan area, he uncovered an large market.
“We felt like it was pretty important to make an investment into this community,” Lorenz said. “There’s good accessibility to people who live in rural areas here. People in the outlying areas don’t always have access to mental health services. There’s a critical mass of young families. There’s diverse demographics.”
This new building will give room for more staff that includes child specialists, couples counselors, and adult therapists.
“Right now the mental health community is pretty fragmented especially with children’s mental health,” Lorenz said. “It allows diverse providers to work in close collaboration. We found better outcomes with this model. A lot of times when a family comes in, they can receive child play therapy while the couple engages in their own therapy.”
The growth is not just due to the increase in population of Rosemount and the surrounding area.
“The general public is increasingly aware of mental health issues and the need for professional intervention,” Lorenz said. “Although there continues to be a stigma, it’s more common for people to seek out care than it was 20-30 years ago.
“But depression is the leading case of disability worldwide. There more research and more awareness than ever before.”
Lorenz also took into consideration the mental health of its employees.
“We considered work-life balance when designing the new clinic,” Lorenz said. “We put in a new staff breakroom and staff patio. We feel that will have a positive impact on the type of care we’ll be able to provide.”
The interior of the building should be ready to open by mid fall, Lorenz said.
More information is available at lorenzclinic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.