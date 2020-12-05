A long vacant lot on the southeastern corner of Dodd Road and Highway 55 in Eagan could be redeveloped soon.
Metro Storage has plans to construct a three-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility on the site of a former Oasis Market gas station, which has been vacant for many years.
The storage facility fits with its current zoning for general business, but since the property would be on both the former gas station property and a residential lot, the developer needed a preliminary subdivision approval from the city to combine the two lots.
The Eagan Planning Commission gave approval at its meeting last month.
The proposed facility would be near a residential neighborhood along Joyce Court, so neighbors asked about adding additional landscaping to buffer the residential properties.
Bob Heilman, vice president of development for Metro Storage, said there’s a plan to put evergreens on the eastern side between the storage facility and neighborhood.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” he said.
The storage facility would be accessed through the Highway 55 access road. The Minnesota Department of Transportation asked the developers to take out the access to Dodd Road, Heliman said.
Metro Self Storage is a family owned and operated self-storage company that opened its first mini storage in 1973. The company has grown to include over 140 facilities in 16 states.
The Eagan City Council will review the measure at its Dec. 15 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.