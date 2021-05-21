Photos contributed by Rick Graves and Tami Phillippi
The first Live to Give Walk hosted by the Rotary Club of Eagan raised $80,135, which was one of the highest amounts the event has raised in recent memory.
The 1.1-mile walk in Central Park attracted 120 walkers and 29 teams for 293 registrants.
Funds raised go to Eagan YMCA, The Open Door and 360 Communities in gratitude for their assistance to Eagan families during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.
Special guest Eagan Police Chief Roger New was the honorary starter and judged costumed participants. The winning team was YMCA Duck Security, and the winning costume came from Dr. Glen Perkins from the Fullers Pullers.
