The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Post 594 volunteers helped clean up Duckwood Drive on May 1 in Eagan.
The volunteers picked up trash from the trees and bushes on both sides of the street. Many large bags of roadside trash were collected.
The Eagan American Legion Post 594 believes in being relevant in Eagan and the surrounding community.
They engage in these activities to support the American Legion pillars of Americanism, children, youth and veterans.
Eagan Legion recognized for membership goals
The Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 was recently recognized by the National American Legion for achieving all-time high membership for the past five consecutive years.
The post was awarded a certificate from the National Commander and National Adjutant as well as the Certificate of Meritorious Service for faithfulness in the performance of duties and meriting special confidence and esteem because of manifested cooperation and loyalty.
The certificate recognizes the attainment of an all-time high for membership year 2021 prior to Dec. 31, 2020, and was attested to the National and Minnesota Department Commanders and Adjutants.
Post 594 has once again been endorsed for the 2021 National Post Excellence Award.
The post was the recipient of this national recognition in 2019 and 2020.
The purpose of this award program is to recognize individual posts for exposure of American Legion values to the youth of their communities, increased visibility of the American Legion Family through service projects and membership growth.
Post 594 members were either involved or facilitated several outreach/volunteer efforts over the past 12-months.
All required annual reporting was submitted accurately and on-time. Post members participated in all district events.
“It’s obviously an honor for the post to receive any recognition and it’s really a reflection of the efforts of the post members,” said Post 594 Cmdr. John Flynn. “Our goal continues to be making a positive difference for the local communities, veterans and active military personnel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.