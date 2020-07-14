Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 hosted the Independence Day Blood Drive in the North Gym July 2 at the Eagan Community Center.
Several post and family members assisted donors with temperature checks, questions and program check-in. They also served beverages and snacks to the donors. Post 594 Sergeant-at-Arms Jerry Skala coordinated the event.
Forty-six units of blood were collected.
In other American Legion news, John Flynn has been appointed the American Legion Department of Minnesota 3rd District membership director for 2020-2021.
Flynn will continue in his roles as Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 commander and on the Department of Minnesota Post Development Committee.
In his role as membership director, he will have an active role in driving broad initiatives in support of 65 posts comprising 11,830 members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.