Post 594 member Colleen Vaubel and Post 594 Sergeant-at-Arms Jerry Skala

Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 hosted the Independence Day Blood Drive in the North Gym July 2 at the Eagan Community Center.

Several post and family members assisted donors with temperature checks, questions and program check-in. They also served beverages and snacks to the donors. Post 594 Sergeant-at-Arms Jerry Skala coordinated the event.

Forty-six units of blood were collected.

In other American Legion news, John Flynn has been appointed the American Legion Department of Minnesota 3rd District membership director for 2020-2021.

Flynn will continue in his roles as Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 commander and on the Department of Minnesota Post Development Committee.

In his role as membership director, he will have an active role in driving broad initiatives in support of 65 posts comprising 11,830 members.

