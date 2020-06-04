On May 23, members of Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 participated in the street clean-up of Duckwood Drive under the city of Eagan’s Adopt-A-Street program.
Two 30 gallon bags of trash were collected.
Post members brought their own gear and the Post properly disposed of the trash. Many residents stopped by to thank Post members for volunteering.
Post 594 donated 13 U.S. flags to the city of Eagan on June 1. They were presented to city of Eagan Buildings Supervisor Mike Sipper at the Eagan Community Center. The Post has been providing flags for the Tribute Memorial Plaza for over eight years, and expanded the program in early 2018 to cover the U.S. flag needs for all city buildings.
The Post will be holding its annual Flag Disposal Ceremony at Thomas Lake Park 5 p.m. June 14 (Flag Day).
Unlike past years and in conformance with the current guidance related to COVID-19, the local Scouts will not be involved.
“It saddens us to come to this decision but the safety of everyone comes first. It really is such a meaningful and fun community event to have them and their families involved,” Post Cmdr. 594 John Flynn said. “Providing that the governor’s guidelines open up as the summer moves forward, the Post will plan on holding another flag disposal event by summer’s end to include the Scouts, families, and any interested community members.”
Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 is again leading the Minnesota Department of the American Legion in membership growth for year 2020.
Out of 556 Minnesota posts, Post 594 is the only one to have added more than 35 members and is up over 30 percent from 2019.
“We have been very fortunate in drawing members,” said Post 594 Adj. and Membership Director Wayne Beierman. “Our Post’s continued community outreach efforts have definitely helped us in this regard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.