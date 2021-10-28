Lebanese cookbook makes a healthy diet healthier

Eagan author and nutritionist grew up in Lebanon
As a nutritionist who grew up and studied in Lebanon, Sara Farhat Jarrar is steeped in the colorful palette of Lebanese cuisine.
“It’s mostly plant-based,” said the Eagan resident, “from fresh fruits and vegetables to legumes, which are beans, heavy reliance on lentils, some whole grains like bulgur, and for sure nuts, seeds, herbs, spices — those are characteristic components of Lebanese cuisine. And not to mention, of course, extra virgin olive oil.”
It’s a picture of healthy eating, but Farhat Jarrar has found ways to modify beloved Lebanese recipes to make them more nutritious. That’s the subject of her book, “Homemade: Made Healthy & Whole: A Flavor of Lebanese Cooking and Other Healthy Recipes.” Farhat Jarrar spent three years working on the book, which she self-published in September.
Farhat Jarrar’s Minnesota-born mother and Lebanese-born father met in Minnesota and moved to Lebanon when she was a toddler. Her mother learned to cook Lebanese dishes, which “became her go-to,” Farhat Jarrar said.
“I loved it, of course,” she said. “I also did have a love for helping my mother in the kitchen. I would help her chop and mix ingredients.”
Growing up in the small seaside town of Jieh, Farhat Jarrar considered a medical career but chose a different path.
“Given my passion for helping out in the kitchen back at home, I felt that studying nutrition and understanding how our bodies are influenced by food and how we can prevent disease by food and lifestyle was just very intriguing for me,” she said.
Farhat Jarrar completed undergraduate and graduate studies in nutrition and dietetics at the American University of Beirut. She stayed at AUB another four years as a project coordinator and research assistant. Her work included assessing the nutritional and dietary status of the Lebanese population and developing a nutrition education manual for pregnant mothers and mothers of young children.
Farhat Jarrar also met her husband, Omar Jarrar, a Jordanian American who was in Lebanon with the food division of a logistics company that worked for the United Nations.
In 2014 the couple moved to Minnesota, fleeing Lebanon’s worsening political chaos and sectarian division. Omar Jarrar is now director of operations at Second Harvest Heartland.
Farhat Jarrar is a stay-at-home mom with two daughters, 7 and 5. She conceived of the book project while doing some freelance nutrition counseling.
The book opens with chapters on nutrition and health and tips on healthier eating and cooking. The following recipe chapters cover soups, salads, mezza (appetizers), side dishes and sauces, main dishes and desserts.
“Although Lebanese cuisine is healthy, there is a heavy reliance on refined ingredients — for instance, white rice, refined white bread, refined flour, white pasta and refined sugar,” Farhat Jarrar said. “The traditional Lebanese desserts are mostly made with refined processed sugar.”
Her modified recipes replace those ingredients. For example, she replaces white rice with brown rice and white sugar with honey. A single recipe may include several modifications, Farhat Jarrar said.
“I’m trying to bring back the use of bulgur,” she said. “That’s a whole grain that is traditionally consumed in Lebanon and the countries of the Middle East, but because of the wide availability of white rice and the different varieties of white rice, people have tended to rely on those in their cooking and sort of forget about bulgur.”
She’s also a stickler for cooking with extra virgin olive oil, not the processed and refined hydrogenated cooking oils that are common.
“There are really no healthy properties that come out of using those oils as compared to relying on extra virgin olive oil, which is full of antioxidants and healthy fats,” Farhat Jarrar said.
She’s hosting a book launch and signing on Nov. 13 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at 18202 Minnetonka Blvd., Suite 100, in Wayzata.
Her book is available online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target and Discover Books.
