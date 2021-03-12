City Council to vote during future meeting
The Eagan City Council reviewed a dog leash ordinance during Tuesday’s special meeting.
The city is considering amending the ordinance to require dogs to be leashed on public property.
Currently, dogs either need to be leashed or under the owner’s voice command.
The council will vote on the measure in the future, but members had a few questions.
City Clerk Christina Scipioni said there would be a $250 civil fee for the third and each subsequent violation within a year, similar to that of a barking dog, dog at large, or other nuisance violation.
It wouldn’t apply to animals on private property, at apartment complexes or on private property within a townhome complex, she said.
“It would be enforceable on public right of way and public property like a city sidewalk or public trail,” she said.
Electronic collars would not be allowed as an alternative to leashes because electric collars are either ineffective or used incorrectly and can increase the dog’s anxiety, she said.
Eagan Police Chief Roger New said the goal, especially with the first offense, would be to educate rather than fine.
“We’d take them on a case-by-case basis,” New said. “We look at the totality of the circumstance. We prefer to educate, just like we’ve done with other ordinance changes in the city. We need to be as fair and consistent with residents as possible.”
Although the council didn’t vote on the measure, several members voiced support for amending the ordinance, noting that it’s similar to other city ordinances and isn’t overly burdensome.
“We wouldn’t need this ordinance if every pet owner understood the limitations of their pet and their ability to control their pet,” Mayor Mike Maguire said.
No matter how confident people are with their dogs, there’s always a chance they’ll run, he said.
“There are people who don’t particularly appreciate your dog, even if they just want to run up on you and sniff,” Maguire said.
The city received more than 30 signatures supporting a change to the leash law.
Perhaps due to technical difficulties with the audio not working, there was no public comment during the meeting.
Maguire said the council would take public comment before voting on the measure during a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.