The League of Minnesota Cities recently selected Eagan for one of its 2020 City of Excellence honors.
The awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects. Each winning city will receive a plaque, a check for $1,000, and recognition in League publications and promotional activities throughout the coming year.
Eagan won for its Fire Department Staffing and Coverage.
The city hired Citygate consultants to perform a fire department staffing, emergency medical services, and response times study.
The study concluded that the city’s current volunteer staffing model could no longer provide a system to meet the needs of an urban community with diverse risks to protect.
It also concluded that the fire department should take primary responsibility for all EMS calls in Eagan, freeing-up the city’s police department to respond to police-based calls. The study recommended that Eagan should change to a mostly full-time career department, augmented by a small part-time firefighter force. Since the study, the city has changed from having 100-plus paid-on-call firefighters to a combination staffed department with 30 part-time firefighters.
The city hired 36 full-time firefighter/EMTs covering three fire stations 24/7.
The 2020 City of Excellence award nominations were judged by a two-person panel of former members of the League’s Board of Directors including Andrew Johnson, council member, city of Minneapolis; and Heidi Omerza, council member, city of Ely.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other services.
