Heat doesn’t stop Kim Martin
Not even the hottest day of the year could stop Lakeville’s Kim Martin from running 50 miles.
The special education teacher with District 917 in Rosemount spent most of June 5 running through Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan with hopes to raise awareness for the charity World Vision, a humanitarian organization helping impoverished children.
Her friends and family set up an aid station and fundraising booth at the Jensen Lake Trailhead at 7 a.m. June 5, and Martin was off.
She ran a 5-mile loop within the park 10 times.
Martin said the 5-mile loop was perfect. She could refuel pretty quickly and chat with any visitors who came by the booth.
Friends and family could also run a loop with her to keep her company and motivated.
“It was the support that made it an amazing experience,” Martin said. “It helps the time go by to have some good conversation out on the trails.”
The temperature reached 97 degrees.
“I didn’t plan on it being like 100 degrees, but I got through it anyways,” Martin said.
It took nearly 13.5 hours.
“It was maybe a little slower than I wanted, but I had to account for the heat,” she said. “I had to do more self care. It was important to keep the ice on me to stay cool. And I wanted to take the time to chat with people if they had questions about World Vision.”
While 50 miles may seem like an extreme distance, her efforts last weekend also served as a training run.
She’s preparing to run the Black Hills 100 on June 21 in South Dakota.
That’s a race covering 100 miles, with about 16,779 feet of elevation changes on the course.
She’s not worried. It’s a distance she’s run several times.
Martin has run more than 100 ultramarathons.
That includes dozens of 50-kilometer, 50-mile, 100-kilometer and 100-mile races.
She’s run some of the top ultramarathons in the world such as Western States 100 and Leadville 100, as well as several local ultras including the Afton 50K, Superior Fall Trail Race 100, and the Surf the Murph 50K in Savage.
She connected with World Vision a few years ago while training for an Ironman (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and a 26.2-mile run).
“I like the fact that it’s for a purpose,” Martin said. ”It’s running for something greater than myself ... We are blessed in our country here and I don’t think we realize that sometimes. There are children out there who live in extreme poverty.”
She had hoped to run the Comrades Marathon, a 89-kilometer race in South Africa, this year for World Vision, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
But she wanted to do all she could to raise awareness.
Her fundraising goal for the Black Hills 100 is to find sponsors for 50 kids through World Vision, hence the 50 miles.
“The way child sponsor works through World Vision, you choose a kid you can sponsor, or you can be chosen by a child,” said Karissa Martin, Kim Martin’s daughter. “It’s $39 per month. It provides them with basic needs, education, heath and hygiene. You can be pen pals with your child. You also have the option to visit a child at some point. It’s pretty cool. You can sponsor them for a few months or as long as you like.”
For more information on Martin’s journey and to find out how to donate to her cause, visit www.teamworldvision.org/participant/kmartin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.