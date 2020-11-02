Eagan Television is helping Eagan voters make informed decisions on every race on their November ballot.
Candidates for local, judicial, state, congress, and senate on the Eagan ballot were invited to record a free three-minute message speaking directly to the voters of Eagan through an ETV camera. 23 candidates participated. Watch the closed-captioned videos at www.eagan-tv.com/elections.
In addition to the 23 candidates who have recorded a video, the webpage lists the other 21 candidates who appear on the Eagan ballot.
The webpage also includes on-demand video replays of candidate forums and debates produced by ETV and other organizations.
ETV is airing the videos in a special Eagan Votes 2020 program multiple times between now and Election Day, on Comcast channels 20 and 859, Days and times are listed on Comcast’s guide.
About ETV:
ETV is Eagan’s community TV station airing and sharing local programming produced by you, for you or of interest to you. Headquartered in Thomson Reuters, ETV provides award-winning live coverage of sports and community events and local government meetings. Watch on Comcast channel 859 (HD), 15 (Public Access), 16 (Government) and 20 (Community). Also, online at www.eagan-tv.com/watch and on the ETV Roku app.
