Incumbent Richardson faces Lonnquist in House District 52B

Candidates in House District 52B, which includes portions of Eagan and Mendota Heights, are incumbent Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, and Cynthia Lonnquist, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Mendota Heights. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Ruth Richardson, incumbent
Age: 45
Family: Two adult children, one grandchild
Occupation: CEO Planned Parenthood North Central States
Education: B.A., history/sociology, University of Minnesota. J.D., William Mitchell College of Law
Previous elected, appointed volunteer positions: Minnesota state representative, 2019 to present. Chair, House Education Policy Committee. Member, House Education Finance, Transportation Finance and Policy, Commerce Finance and Policy committees.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Access to a quality education sets the foundation for our children’s future. Minnesota’s schools, staff, programming and supportive services for mental health, special education, English Language Learners need to be fully funded to ensure our students are healthy and able to learn.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Protecting reproductive rights and choice is more important today than ever before. Abortion care is health care and decisions about reproductive health are between a patient and their doctor. I will work to protect reproductive rights and access to family planning services.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I support common sense firearm legislation for background checks and extreme risk protection orders to ensure we keep guns out of the hands of individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Minnesota has consistently been held up nationally for its high voter turnout, election security, and election reform. This is a testament to the faith voters have in the integrity of our election security. It is important that we maintain early voting opportunities that are convenient and accessible and break down barriers for civic engagement.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Students should learn the full history of our nation, which includes the atrocities of slavery, lynchings, boarding schools, broken treaties, internment camps and also the many contributions of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color to building this nation. We are a nation still trying to live up to the ideal and promise that all people are created equal. It’s important our students learn about the ways that inequality in the history of this country still informs the inequality experienced today. In the last few years there have been several viral incidents of students experiencing traumatic and hurtful attacks because of the color of their skin. If we as a community feel discomfort over harm perpetuated in our collective history, then it indicates progress in how we govern and how we view and treat each other. It is the opportunity to right wrongs and move toward the promise of this nation. I also support cultural competency for teachers.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
A historic surplus of this size presents a remarkable opportunity to use our budget to invest in health care including mental health, child care, our students, public safety, maintenance of our bridges and roads, and economic security measures that support our residents and families.
In my almost four years at the Legislature – in a divided government – more than 30 bills that I chief-authored have become law. We need elected officials willing to work together to support building a stronger and more prosperous state.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Paid Family and Medical Leave
Increasing mental health investments including school-based mental health services and beyond
Background checks and extreme risk protection orders
Addressing the maternal mortality and infant mortality crisis in the state
Establishing the Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls
Increasing investments in addressing substance use disorders including the opioid overdose epidemic
Affordable housing
Closing the educational opportunity gap
Cynthia Lonnquist
Age: 64
Family: Daughter; six grandchildren
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Bachelor’s Degree, Metropolitan State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Did not reply
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Families know what their child needs in order to thrive and should be able to choose the best school environment for their child. School choice is proven to improve educational outcomes. Minnesota needs to join dozens of states who have implemented and expanded school choice programs to provide families with funding for their child’s education in the school of their choice. School choice will improve student achievement and the entire education system.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Abortion is the killing of an innocent human being. Laws are supposed to protect the innocent; I can’t think of anyone more innocent than an unborn child. I support changes in Minnesota state law to protect the unborn child from abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Abortion also harms women and men, as millions have attested to living with extreme regret for the rest of their lives and feel they were not told the truth about the aftermath of abortion.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I am a strong supporter of 2nd Amendment rights provided to us in the U.S. Constitution and grateful we have the right to defend ourselves. With regard to gun sales I am in favor of limiting sale of firearms and ammunition that may only be appropriate for law enforcement or military, not for civilians.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Both parties and all citizens should be concerned about election integrity. Fraud has occurred in past elections and in 2020 with massive mail-in ballots, drop boxes, etc. under the pretext of COVID reports of fraud skyrocketed. I propose cleaning up voter rolls to remove citizens who died, moved out of state, or are no longer competent to vote. I do not believe we should be sending out ballots unsolicited. If someone needs a mail-in ballot, they can request it. Ballot drop boxes should be minimized as they are ripe for fraud; and hardened, from a security perspective. Same day registration votes should be allowed as “provisional” - to be verified before counted. Every election should be audited and voter fraud prosecuted.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I would promote lessons that encourage everyone to feel proud of their race and to celebrate our diversity. I don’t think “cultural competency” should be added to teacher licensing requirements. Teachers have enough on their plate. I would trust the school system, as they go through their hiring process, to bring the right teachers into the classroom.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Legislative gridlock, at times, may be good. The alternative would be one-party domination. The “surplus” should not be spent, as that amount would then be added to the budget going forward – further bloating government. The “surplus” should be refunded to the taxpayers, and tax rates reduced going forward. Citizens understand what it is to “live within your means” – government needs to do the same.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Public safety: Providing law enforcement with the resources they need to keep us safe. Work with them; through improved relationship before incidents happen.
School choice: Empowering families to direct their tax dollars to the school that best meets the needs of their child. This will improve educational outcomes.
Permanent tax rate reduction: Minnesota is on the list of the “top 5 most highly taxed states”; causing an exodus business and residents. We want to attract business and residents – they contribute in a positive way to our community.
