Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of January 2020 in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local nonprofits.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, aims to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.
Post 594 was selected by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at 1500 Central Park Commons Drive in Eagan.
The post will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red My Heart Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during January 2020, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“This is a very pleasant surprise and we are excited by this opportunity. It’s an honor to be chosen and we’re thankful for the ongoing support that Hy-Vee has provided to us” said John Flynn, post commander. “The Eagan post does not have a restaurant, bar, or gambling to generate revenue. Financial support such as this allows us to keep building our outreach efforts in support of the local communities, veterans and active military, and the pillars of the American Legion.”
For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.
In other activity, Post 594 participated in the annual Adopt-a-Vet program at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings. The post adopted two veterans for the holiday season and delivered Christmas gifts to them last week. This is the third year that the post has been engaged in this program. The post also donated 11 gift cards to support the Incentive Program for the residents of the home, which is the only such Minnesota campus in Dakota County.
Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 is a nonprofit based in Eagan and was nationally chartered in 1989. More about the post is at www.post594.org or www.facebook.com/EaganPost594 or contact them at ealp594@gmail or 651-307-6148.
