New development would be on corner of Pilot Knob and Diffley roads
Hy-Vee has plans to construct a new convenience store, coffee shop, liquor store and car wash complex on the northeast corner of Pilot Knob and Diffley roads.
Plans for a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store were moved forward by the Eagan Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Phil Hoey, director of real estate with Hy-Vee, said the building to the north would remain but it would be updated. The other two buildings would be completely redone.
A new Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits store would go into the existing strip mall north of the gas station. The car wash would be built at the current liquor store location, and the gas station replaced with Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store. The nearby child care is not part of the plans and will remain in place.
“Many of the uses are quite similar to what’s there, but what we’re offering is quite enhanced,” Hoey said.
Planning Commission members expressed excitement in seeing the area redeveloped noting vacancies in the current buildings.
“That retail shopping area has become more and more tired since we’ve been around,” said Planning Commission Member Jane Vanderpoel Gutknecht, who has lived in Eagan for several years. “I’m really happy to see this proposal. I think this will bring some new life and new energy to the area.”
“Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is a small format retail store providing convenient total meal solutions to customers who are too busy to stop at a full-size grocery store for stock up items,” according to the project narrative.
The main items offered are coffee; take-and-heat meals; meal kits; limited fresh and frozen produce, dairy and meat; limited fresh bakery; and other essentials along with typical grab-and-go convenience store items.
There is a Hy-Vee grocery store location 2.6 miles to the north at 1500 Central Park Commons Drive, but it does not have a gas station. This new location would be the closest location to use the Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks program.
There is a Hy-Vee Fresh & Fast Express in Lakeville in the same complex as the grocery store, but this would be a freestanding location.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved several measures needed to for the development to move forward during Tuesday’s meeting. Plans now move on to the Eagan City Council’s Oct. 20 meeting. No members of the public spoke during the public hearing.
