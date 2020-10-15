House District 51B, which includes portions of Eagan, features a race between the DFL endorsed candidate Liz Reyer and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Fern A. Smith.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Liz Reyer
Age: 63
Family: Husband Jim Harnagel and four adult children
Occupation: Researcher and leadership coach
Education: BA, University of Minnesota (Chinese), MA, The Ohio State University (political science)
Endorsements: I’m honored to have earned the following endorsements and recognitions. Endorsements: Minnesota DFL, AFSCME Council 5, Boundary Waters Action Fund, DFL Environmental Caucus, Education Minnesota, LIUNA, Minnesota AFL-CIO, Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, Minnesota Nurses Association, Minnesota State Council SEIU, Minnesota Youth Climate Strike, NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, OutFront Minnesota, Planned Parenthood MN ND SD Action Fund, Sierra Club, Stonewall DFL, UFCW Local 1189, Women Winning. Recognitions: FairVote MN, Move to Amend, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense, Protect MN Orange Star Candidate
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Elected to Eagan Athletic Association and Eastview hockey boards; volunteered at District 196 schools, The Open Door Pantry, various community events, and for the DFL in various campaigns, and elected as a DFL precinct chair in my neighborhood.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
We need a thoughtful plan of reforms to structurally balance the budget. This requires that we ask everyone to pay their fair share for those services we know are essential. With the vast bulk of the budget involving transfers to school districts, as well as medical assistance and social services – the very things that need our support during the pandemic – it becomes clear that cutting the budget will not suffice as our primary approach.
Closing the kind of corporate loopholes that lets a billionaire president pay $750 a year or less in taxes is one place to start. Another is to rethink how the state, the largest purchaser of healthcare services in Minnesota, negotiates its health care purchases. Finally, we must consider increasing the income tax rate for those who have most benefited from our health and wealth as a community – our wealthiest individuals and corporations.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
First, we must understand that COVID-19 will continue to spread unless the public follows guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, and not gathering in groups. And in the interest of public health, we must acknowledge that it is appropriate for the government to impose restrictions as needed. This is what it will take to get COVID-19 under control.
As we move forward, I believe that government should provide help for businesses and workers who have lost their livelihood. For workers, this means continuing unemployment benefits, and providing an emergency fund to help with rent, mortgage payments, and SNAP benefits for those in need. I would extend the Small Business Relief Grants Program to provide grants and forgivable loans to small businesses. Finally, we need to pass a bonding bill and other job creation measures as we enter the recovery phase.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I think the time is right to make changes to ensure that all Minnesotans have access to the affordable care they need. In the short term, as more and more people lose their health coverage because of pandemic-related job loss, we should expand access to our MinnesotaCare program. In the long term, comprehensive health care reform should come from the federal level. As Minnesota is a known innovator in healthcare, we should be stepping up to help lead Congressional efforts.
Access is just one side of the coin, though. We also need to look at the cost of care, addressing inconsistencies, unfairness, and reining in pharmaceutical costs.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I am a strong supporter of paid family and medical leave. The House bill is structured in a way that makes it manageable for small businesses and that will help them compete with our larger corporate employers for the best employees. Too many people in Minnesota work full time and yet still live with the frightening insecurity of knowing that they will not be able to pay their bills if they or their dependents get ill and they must take time off. This must change.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
It is clear from statements made by Rep. Kurt Daudt that House Republicans did block the bonding bill because they objected to the governor’s emergency orders. I find this reprehensible. The projects covered by the bonding bill are a key, bipartisan vehicle for economic recovery. House Republicans should show more concern about helping Minnesotans recover and less with gaining a partisan political advantage. I do not think the governor’s emergency powers should be changed; crisis management requires executive action. In addition, the Legislature has illustrated its inability to act in a timely manner, which is clearly necessary during a pandemic.
Fern A. Smith
Age: 68
Family: Single, no children
Occupation: Retired, formerly employed at Allina Clinics, Walgreens and former small business owner.
Education: BS in Christian Studies (Christian education and behavioral sciences) - North Central University; Masters in intercultural leadership - Crown College
Endorsements: I am endorsed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Political Action Committee, Minnesotans for Affordable Health Insurance, and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have volunteered at Teen Challenge Grace Manor; volunteered at Golden Living Nursing Home and Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington. Formerly served on the Resolution Committee and Missions Committee at Cedar Valley Church and led groups. Currently volunteer as a group leader at the House Church in Eagan.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
My approach would be to reduce or eliminate any duplicate and unnecessary spending. The state should also put non-essential projects on hold until revenue returns to normal.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The best way would allow businesses to open gradually, less regulations and employer oversight of how to reopen. They know their employees and customers and would know best how to keep their employees safe and safely serve their customers. Return to work incentives for employees and financial assistance to employers in the form of grants to help businesses recover from COVID-19 restrictions would be good.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I do not support expansion of government-run health insurance plans. I would support returning to the healthcare system Minnesota had in place before that guaranteed every person could purchase health insurance with the right to coverage for pre-existing conditions. I would support a system that encourages choice of health care agencies and health insurance.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I would not support mandated paid family and medical leave. It would displace short-term disability policies that are already offered in the private sector. It is very expensive and the qualifications for eligibility are expansive for employee occurrences and employer obligation. This legislation would place undue financial burdens on employees and employers.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill should have been linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
It was linked because they would not do a bonding bill without the governor giving up some but not all of his emergency powers. Yes, the emergency powers act should be changed to limit the governor’s peacetime emergency powers. COVID-19 must still be addressed but legislators should share in the responsibility to determine further actions to take. The governor should not continue to issue mandates alone.
Businesses and schools need to be reopened so people can get back to work, children can go to school where learning is optimal and young children get the socialization they need. It is important for students who are competing for scholarships and family morale. Many families view sports as a family affair and it’s an important part of their life.
