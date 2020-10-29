Developer looking to create ‘reasonable’ rent apartment
The Excelsior Group would like to turn the three-story, 89-unit extended stay hotel Staybridge Suites at 4675 Rahncliff Road in Eagan into an apartment complex.
During an Eagan Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Ben Schmidt with the Excelsior Group said their plan for the apartment is to “create a development with reasonable rent” called Kettle Park Apartments.
He said studio apartments would go for about $800 per month. It would serve people at the 50 percent of area median income without any required subsidy.
“We want to create apartments that are affordable for normal everyday people,” Schmidt said.
He noted it’s more expensive to build something from the ground up, so redeveloping the site is a way to make it more affordable.
“We already have an existing building,” Schmidt said. “It’s not like this is going to be something different. It’s really in decent shape. We’re not proposing sweeping changes. We think we’re going to be able to revitalize the building and put some more life into it.”
Staybridge Suites hotel was constructed in 1999. The hotel currently has 53 studio units, 31 one-bedroom units, and five two-bedroom units.
The current hotel rooms would be turned into functioning apartments. There’s also plans for an outdoor recreation area with grilling stations and an indoor fitness center.
Schmidt said the pool would be removed to accommodate other “recreational opportunities.”
The one new item would be a fenced in dog run. They would also modify the parking lot to provide more stalls.
The Eagan Planning Commission approved the item during its meeting Tuesday.
It will go before the Eagan City Council next month.
