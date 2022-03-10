Ger Xiong shares stories of war
in personal art at Eagan Art Works
Artist Ger Xiong shares his immigration story on intricate textile art now on display at Art Works in Eagan.
His solo show showcases 10 intricately designed wall cloths that share the stories of his family and the Hmong culture in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The stitches sewn interpret the refugee crisis, lives lost and struggles the population faced as they courageously moved away from their homeland country to the United States.
Family ties
Born in Thailand, Xiong, 28, and his family immigrated to the United States in 1993 when he was less than a year old. He grew up in Appleton, Wis., in the Fox Valley area with his mother and six siblings.
His art shares the story before his family stepped onto American soil.
“They follow narratives of our time in Laos and Thailand, and our migration from one place to another in the Vietnam War, and then after to the United States, primarily to the United States, because it is based on my family’s experience,” he said.
One story cloth called “Saving Americans” is stitched to remind the world of how many of his Hmong people were recruited into the U.S. Army, he said.
“We, as Hmong people, were recruited to assist, such as being on the front lines and we helped rescue the downed pilots and nurses and were helping the wounded soldiers,” he said.
This wall hanging depicts the U.S. flag and hospital cots and beds with patients that are being cared for and nursed by Hmong women wearing traditional clothes.
“Children as young as 12 years old fought in the war,” he said. “My dad was a lieutenant for the special guerrilla unit.”
His father, Lee Xiong died in a refugee camp in his 40s, a month before Ger was born.
“He passed away when I was in my mom’s belly,” he said.
Solo show
Art Works in Eagan is exhibiting Xiong’s work on the second floor and in the performance hall in an exhibit with other art called “Bits and Pieces of the Human Whole” that runs until March 25.
The wall art express his personal tapestry of research on immigrants and his family’s legacy that were part of the third wave of refugees after the end of the Vietnam War.
Xiong hopes more Minnesotans will see the works up close to learn about the Hmong American culture.
To create the pieces, he designs small images on computer. After creating a narrative, he transfers the images into a software program before he digitizes them to create the final design that becomes like a stitched painting.
Xiong earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in metals and jewelry at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2017. He graduated in spring 2021 with a Masters of Fine Arts degree from New Mexico State University after he earned a Fulbright Fellowship and worked in 2019 and 2020 to research and collaborate with other Hmong artisans who were working in silversmithing and textiles in Chiang Mai, Thailand. His career goal is to become an art professor at a college or university.
In the wall cloth “Departing,” he expresses the painful experience that Hmong people endured as they left behind their war-torn homeland. He sewed images of Hmong people holding babies, praying, carry their belongings and fleeing on foot.
“This narrative talks about the last airplane that left Laos and Thailand when the United States withdrew from the Vietnam War,” Xiong said.
When the last plane took off from Laos, Xiong explained how painful it was because the flight only took the highest-ranked soldiers from the Hmong families that had kept the soldiers safe and cared for during the war.
“A lot of families had to leave villages and flee their land because of the genocide of the Hmong people when the Communist soldiers took over,” he said.
Other wall cloths express the pain of death and loss during the war’s aftermath, and the desperation of Hmong people who tried to board a plane before it departed.
“It shows the bunching up together and trying to get onto the aircraft and trying to leave and flee,” he said. “You see people handing off babies and putting their packages on to this aircraft and trying to get on.”
Xiong said through his Hmong American experience, his work looks at the navigation and negotiation of cultural identity through the lens of assimilation, migration and colonization, reflecting loss and the resilience of being Hmong.
“The erasure of Hmong history and culture has long been a part of this identity and as a stateless people, we are continuously living with various dominant nation states, learning their culture, language, customs and history,” Xiong said.
After the war, his mother and her seven children were transferred to a refugee camp and eventually became part of the third wave of Hmong people who immigrated to the United States.
After the Vietnam War, immigration waves brought Hmong families to live in the United States in the 1970s, 1980s and in 1993.
Many stories can be difficult to portray in words because of the painful loss and trauma experienced by the Hmong people, he said.
“There is a lot happening in these pieces, but there is a part of me that this art is a way of reclaiming these stories to make it a little bit softer,” he said. “I wanted to share the work with the community up here.”
Xiong expressed gratitude to Art Works for giving him a venue to show his artistic expression and communicate his family’s story and the Hmong immigrant narrative.
To connect with Xiong, see his website gerxiong.com or email him at gxiong55@gmail.com.
“I am fully American, but I do say that I am Hmong American because I do have the Hmong aspect and American aspect, but there are divisions and different ways you have to navigate your identity within the different spaces.
“My work seeks to connect the past to the present and is essential to show how I balance between these cultures while holding on to the importance of my Hmong identity with a dominant American society.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
