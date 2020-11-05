Former House member wins in District 3
It appears Laurie Halverson will continue to represent Eagan.
Instead of the Minnesota Legislature, she’ll be a member of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in 2021.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Halverson took in 62.5 percent of the vote Tuesday evening in the race for Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 3.
Her challenger Diane Anderson took in 38.8 percent.
District 3 covers parts of Eagan along with Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights.
Halverson said she is grateful and proud of the results.
“Looking at the margin, I’m a little overwhelmed by the support,” she said. “I feel like I must be doing my job right. I try to listen to people and bring them together.”
The first thing Halverson did was to watch the Dakota County budget meeting Wednesday morning.
Halverson had plenty of name recognition to many Eagan residents after serving part of the city in the Minnesota House District 51B for four terms.
During the campaign she had to introduce herself to residents of Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights, who she will also represent on the county board.
“It was a little different campaign,” Halverson said. “I mean first thing, we couldn’t be knocking on doors. Those face-to-face conversations really gives me an understanding on how to represent the community. I missed that a lot. I had to rely on phone calls and sending out emails.”
She also relied on endorsements, which included Thomas Egan, the current Board member in District 3, who indicated last spring that he will retire after serving four terms.
“He’s so respected,” Halverson said. “That made a big difference.”
What was also different during Halverson’s Board of Commissioner campaign versus the Minnesota House is that there’s no party attached to her name.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners is non partisan.
“Minnesotans have been less single-party voters than in other states,” Halverson said who ran for the DFL party in the past. “But there’s no shorthand when looking at non-partisan races. You really have to make a connection to the voters.”
She said the early voting helped.
“People had their ballot and started doing the research from their homes,” Halverson said. “Minnesota voters want to make informed decisions and they’re committed to that.”
She said she was gratified by the turnout as well given the non0partisan nature of the race.
Halverson will join a board with several members who were also part of the Minnesota Legislature at some point in their political careers.
That includes another former commerce committee chair Joe Atkins, who was unopposed for his Dakota County Board of Commissioners seat in District 4, which covers parts of Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and most of Rosemount.
This will be his second term.
Halverson was also the commerce committee chair for the Minnesota House.
The board consists of Mary Liz Holberg who served in the Minnesota Legislature.
Her seat wasn’t up for this election.
Chris Gerlach also served in Minnesota Legislature, but he lost Tuesday to Mary Hamann-Roland 57.22 percent to 42.27 percent.
What makes the County Board so attractive to former members of the Minnesota Legislature?
“County government has such a big impact,” Halverson said. “When it comes to making public policy, there’s no more exiting place to do it than the County Board because your impact is so large and immediate. It’s such a deep, and rich policy work. My nerd brain is going to very stimulated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.