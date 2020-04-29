Three-term state representative to retire from Legislature
State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, announced on Monday her intention to retire from the Minnesota Legislature after serving four terms and run for the Dakota County Board in District 3 in the fall.
Halverson was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected the times in District 51B, representing eastern Eagan.
“It has been a tremendous honor to represent the community of Eagan at the Capitol,” Halverson said in release. “I’ve been proud to bring a spirit of bipartisan cooperation to the Legislature. I’m excited to take this next step in public service and bring my experience on vital priorities such as public health, housing, human services, elections, economic growth and bike and pedestrian safety as I work to represent the people of Dakota County.
“Dakota County touches so many people’s lives, I am confident that my experience makes me well suited to make a difference for our community on important issues facing our fast-growing county.”
Last week Thomas Egan, longtime District 3 County Board member, announced his decision to not seek re-election.
According to a news release, Halverson has championed a wide variety of legislation including the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, the Homeless Youth Act, the first state regulations of e-cigarettes, and the repeal of the warehouse business tax.
Halverson also played a role in efforts to ensure that Minnesotans can access affordable insulin, combat the increasing cost of health care and prescription drugs, strengthen the Safe Routes to School program, raise pay for disability services, address the opioid epidemic and reform campaign finance laws, according to the release.
“Laurie Halverson is a dedicated public servant, and our state is better off because of her service,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler in a news release. “In addition to her work in health care, she has been a tireless advocate for our students and a champion for election integrity and reform measures. We wish her well in all of her future endeavors.”
Halverson is chair of the House Commerce Committee, serves as speaker tempore, and has served as an assistant leader for the House DFL caucus. Halverson is a longtime committee member of the House Health and Human Services Finance Division, Government Operations and Elections. She has also served on the Environment and Energy Committee. She is a graduate of and the current co-chair of the Council of State Government Midwest Boway Institute for Legislative Leadership and Development.
Halverson also served on the Energy and Climate Finance and Policy Committee in 2019.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Eagan in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Halverson said. “I am deeply grateful to the community members who have put their trust in me for the past eight years. Thanks to their support, I have successfully led initiatives to protect the health of all Minnesotans – especially children and our most vulnerable residents, create jobs and economic development, and support hardworking people and their families. I plan to continue working on these issues and others that are important to the people of my community.”
Prior to her election to the House, Halverson worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in Eagan. She has served as chair of the Eagan Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission, secretary of the Eagan Foundation Board of Directors, and volunteers with District 196 schools, the Open Door and Eagan Art Festival.
She is a member of Eagan Kick-Start Rotary, the Citizens League and the League of Women Voters. She holds a degree in political science from St. Catherine University and attended the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
She lives in Eagan with her husband, son and two dogs.
