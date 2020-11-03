It appears Laurie Halverson will continue to represent Eagan.
But in 2021, instead of the Minnesota Legislature, she'll be on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Halverson took in 62.5 percent of the vote Tuesday evening. Her challenger Diane Anderson took in 38.8 percent.
District 3 covers parts of Eagan along with Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights.
Incumbent, Thomas Egan, indicated last spring that he intends to retire after serving four terms.
Joe Atkins was unopposed for his Dakota County Board of Commissioners seat in District 4, which covers parts of Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and most of Rosemount.
This will be his second term.
