Two women with experience in the Minnesota Legislature will likely be on the ballot in District 3 for the Dakota County Board of Commissioners this November following Tuesday’s primary.
Laurie Halverson (47.74 percent of the vote) and Diane Anderson (18.92 percent) were the top two candidates when polls closed Tuesday.
The results won’t be official until absentee ballots postmarked by Aug. 11 are counted.
Six candidates were on the primary ballot. The top two move on to the November election.
Halverson is finishing her fourth term in the Minnesota House in District 51B as a member of the DFL Party.
Last spring she announced her intention to retire from the Minnesota Legislature and to run for County Board.
Anderson also spent time in the Minnesota Legislature.
Anderson served as a Republican in House District 38A from 2011-2013. District 38A covered parts of Eagan in 2010. The districts have since been redrawn.
Halverson and Anderson are Eagan residents.
Seema Maddali, emergency room physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital, finished third (12.04 percent).
Others seeking a spot on the November ballot included Scott D. Johnson (8.4 percent), Gary Huusko (7.58 percent) and Janine Hudson (5.31 percent).
The incumbent Thomas Egan did not run for re-election. Egan has served on the County Board since 2005.
The County Board is a nonpartisan board that approves the county budget and spending. It oversees other county operations such as transportation, public works, health programs, libraries, parks, social services and county law enforcement.
District 3 represents more than 56,000 residents and covers the cities of Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights and parts of Eagan.
- Andy Rogers
