Three gyms off Silver Bell Road in Eagan closed for now
The “dial down” orders have been devastating for many of the tenants at 2015 Silver Bell Road in Eagan.
Last month, Gov. Tim Walz ordered gyms to close until Dec. 18. That includes Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, Gleason’s Gymnastics School and Minnesota MASH Baseball Club.
“We saw it coming with all the increases in cases,” Gleason’s Gymnastics owner Larry Gleason said. “We were just getting our students back and getting back in the swing of things. Hopefully it’s just for four weeks.”
Gleason’s Gymnastics has been at the location since 1999, and it’s been open for 53 years.
They put a pause on in-person training and switched to virtual classes for all students.
“I’m so thankful for the parental support we have,” Gleason said. “They have this loyalty to the program. So many of the parents have voiced strong feeling that we hope we don’t go out of business. We have some families who have been with us for three generations. It helps to have that history.”
But Rockin’ Jump doesn’t have a membership base to pull from and virtual workouts don’t really work for a trampoline park.
“I’ve begged and borrowed from everyone I know to create this business and I’m going to lose it from the looks of things,” said Aaron Bakken, owner and operator of Rockin’ Jump Eagan.
This is traditionally the biggest time of the year for Rockin’ Jump. Between December and April, people tend to flock to the trampoline park to blow off some energy.
He said when they were open during summer and fall, Rockin’ Jump was operating at about 40 percent of normal sales, so the gym was still losing money.
“I feel my place is safe, but I get it,” Bakken said. “There’s people in this state who just don’t want to be careful.”
He said most of his guests were willing to wear masks but some had to be told repeatedly to put them on.
He gave the employees the power to ask some people to leave.
“I think my park was cleaner than most people’s home,” Bakken said. “We disinfected everything every night with hospital grade disinfectant.”
Winter is also prime time for MASH Baseball. Their offseason programming started last month just a few weeks before they were told to shut down.
MASH took several social distancing measures, but they were at max capacity for their new standards.
MASH is doing what they can virtually. They offer strength and conditioning and youth baseball training.
“We’re just trying to stay connected,” MASH owner Tom Buske said. “That’s a huge part of it, especially with the kids. Everything is virtual for them. MASH was really the only place they had some consistency and normalcy. They got to experience some human interaction. That’s an overlooked aspect of this is the mental health. There so much uncertainty. People use fitness and exercise as a means to improve their mental health.”
Buske believes healthier living and exercise is key in combating the virus and not enough people are talking about it.
Recognizing Walz’s is job is challenging and it’s “not black and white,” Buske said he wishes business owners were able to make their own choices.
They key was to keep the other customers and employees safe, so they could keep coming back, but they can only control so much.
The businesses felt like they had found a way to operate safely.
Gleason’s Gymnastics had a robust cleaning protocol and altered several aspects of the schedule.
“Because kids weren’t in school at the normal times we were able to spread the classes throughout the day,” Gleason said. “It gave us longer breaks to wipe down the equipment after each class.”
When Gleason’s Gymnastics first reopened last summer, they were back at about 50 percent of what they normally have and little by little they returned to about 65 percent.
“We didn’t hear of anybody in our clientele coming down with the virus,” Gleason said. “It hasn’t been as bad in the gymnastics world like it has with other contact sports like hockey and football. But in the last few weeks, it seems like it spread like wildfire.”
When it’s back open, Gleason’s Gymnastics plans to offer additional gym time at no charge.
Gleason said students can work on flexibility and strength virtually, “but we have some really advanced kids in our team program who compete at a high level. It will take a while to get them back up to speed. They need to build up that strength and confidence again.”
Bakken is nervous that the order will be extended past Dec. 18, and no one will be able to jump around during what’s left of 2020.
“It’s strange to me that it’s only four weeks,” Bakken said. “I think they’ll have to come out and say it’s longer.”
Buske is also wary that they’ll have to remain closed beyond Dec. 18.
“It could be a situation in where our industry is shut down through March,” Buske said. “The longer it goes the harder it’s going to be for the fitness industry. Without any government assistance, it will be interesting to see how many survive.”
He’s encouraged about talk from the Minnesota government about possible assistance for the businesses that were told to close. MASH was able to take advantage of Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act, and additional unemployment insurance.
They have been forced to be closed for at least 100 days this year.
All things considered, he’d rather be open.
“There’s a public health problem that needs to get solved,” Buske said. “The first go around, there was so much unknown with the virus. People abide by the order. The federal government acted quickly. This time they asked us to shut down and so far there’s nothing. I’ll take advantage of the programs, but we’re not going to rely on it.”
Between payroll, taxes, rent, debt payment and fees, Rockin’ Jump’s owner said he’s out of resources.
Bakken said since he lives in Wisconsin, he wasn’t ineligible for any CARES grants in either state. The PPP Protection program only went so far and he said he’s exhausted his low interest loan options.
“We trimmed things down, but there’s some expenses you can’t get rid of,” Bakken said.
Bakken’s biggest expense is rent. He said he was able to negotiate with his landlord during the spring shutdown, but now he said he’s said they just want their rent.
“Across the country, there’s a moratorium on evictions for residential leases, but where’s the opportunity for us?” Bakken said. “I feel like it’s deeply unfair, and I don’t think I’m alone.”
