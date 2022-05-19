Goldfish Swim School is opening its newest school in Eagan with classes set to begin, Tuesday, May 31.
The swim school is located at 1278 Town Centre Drive, Suite 160.
The school provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years.
Goldfish Swim School utilizes a proprietary curriculum, The Science of SwimPlay, which aims to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.
Goldfish Swim School-Eagan is owned by Dave and Sarah Handley, a husband-and-wife duo who has lived in the Twin Cities for more than 20 years. They own and operate Goldfish Swim School-Oakdale, which has educated thousands of local children since opening in 2017.
Sarah Handley’s NCAA Division I swimming career and Dave Handley’s lifeguarding experience led them to bring water safety and recreation to the Twin Cities.
As parents of three school-age children, they understand the necessity for high-quality swim lessons in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. They look forward to making a true difference in their community.
Joining the team is general manager Bridget Russell, who has an extensive background in recreational water education and safety.
“All children should experience the joy of swimming and with our own experience raising a family here in Minnesota where water recreation is a family tradition, we have a true passion for educating children about water safety,” said Sarah Handley.
“Unfortunately, water tragedy remains a leading cause of death for young children. With Goldfish, we know water safety and drowning prevention is a priority and we’re honored to be able to provide children a lifesaving skill with the No. 1 brand in the space.”
Goldfish Swim School is a learn-to-swim facility providing year-round instruction with small class sizes (maximum 4:1 student to teacher ratio) and 90-degree pools.
Goldfish Swim School offers perpetual lessons, so families can enroll at any time.
In addition to swim lessons, it offers weekly family swims open to members and non-members, along with party packages.
Goldfish Swim School-Eagan is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and the event is free and open to the public.
Community members are encouraged to attend for a family swim, meet and greet with Bubbles – the brand’s mascot – snacks, special games, and prizes. Those interested will have the opportunity to lock into pre-opening prices. Goldfish Swim School-Eagan’s Facebook Page has updates on more community events.
“We’re are thrilled Dave and Sarah are growing with the Goldfish Swim School family,” shared Chris McCuiston, who co-founded the franchise with his wife, Jenny McCuiston. “As we continue to expand, it’s more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who are just as passionate about water safety and community engagement as we are. Jenny and I are confident that this team will help us continue to bring awareness to the drowning epidemic and ultimately get us one step closer to reducing the number of accidental drownings.”
Each Goldfish Swim School is committed to spreading awareness on the importance of water safety as local partners of the USA Swimming Foundation – the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming which supports swim lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow for the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.
For more information on Goldfish Swim School-Eagan, visit www.goldfishswimschool.com/eagan/ or call 651-240-6331.
