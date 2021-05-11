No carnival, music or parade scheduled
Eagan’s July 4th Funfest will be back in 2021, but it won’t be at full strength.
The 2021 lineup will include a special citywide scavenger hunt, a bike parade, blood drive, the annual Eagan Ambassadors coronation program as well as a special celebration aimed at promoting Eagan’s restaurants.
The fireworks should be a bit bigger and brighter on July 4.
Jordan Schuetzle, chair of Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Board of Directors, said they’re working with a fireworks vendor to buy fireworks that go up higher so people can see them from farther away.
“We want to buy more of the big ones and less of the small ones,” Schuetzle said. “We’re working with area business to see if they can open up their parking lots in the broader area to give people the opportunity to come together yet socially distance.”
They have some limitations due to the proximity to the airport, but they’re working with the city to develop a plan.
The launch site north of the Eagan Community Center at 1501 Central Parkway will be the same.
Normally residents crowd into Central Park to watch the annual fireworks.
Schuetzle said this year there will be no reason for anyone to be there as the sun sets on July 4.
There will be no bands, food trucks, carnival, parade or car show in 2021.
Schuetzle said uncertainties about restrictions and fundraising led to the modified version in 2021.
For one, organizers weren’t sure what the restrictions would be in summer when they needed to start finalizing plans.
Board members were optimistic, but the uncertainties hurt their ability to fundraise for the event.
Planning for Funfest is a year round endeavor. Organizers are fundraising thousands of dollars throughout the year. They also need to schedule vendors, bands, carnivals and more well in advance.
Due to concerns about future restrictions and the current economic situation of many businesses, “we didn’t think we could pull it off this year. We thought, let’s save our money to make sure we can have a solid Funfest in 2022,” Schuetzle said.
The Eagan July 4th Funfest is funded mainly through businesses donations.
“Without that revenue last year, our reserves took a hit,” Schuetzle said. “It’s risky. It’s important for the city to realize this is not a city-funded thing. Except of the fireworks and extra police, we rely on business donations.”
The committee is always looking for volunteers, even for this year’s modified schedule.
For more information and updates, visit eaganfunfest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.