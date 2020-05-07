ormer State Rep. Diane Anderson has announced her intention to run for the Dakota County Board in District 3 this fall.
Current State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, also annouced last week she will retire from the Minnesota Legislature and run in District 3.
Current County Commissioner in District 3 Thomas Egan announced he will not seek reelection.
District 3 covers parts of Eagan, Mendota, Mendota Heights and Lilydale.
Anderson was elected to the House as a Republican in 2010 and served for one term from 2011 to 2012 in District 38A serving Eagan.
The district has since been redrawn. She lost a rematch to Sandra Masin, current state representative in 51A, in 2012.
“It was truly an honor to serve in the state Legislature and represent the interests of the citizens,” Anderson said. “Serving in the Legislature was one of the best times of my life.”
Anderson has continued to work on legislative issues as a citizen advocate. She has spent 29 years as a citizen advocate.
She said in a press release that the reason she got involved in politics was to help people.
Anderson grew up in Minnesota and has been an Eagan homeowner for almost 31 years. She is married and has two sons. Anderson worked in the mortgage business for 12 years.
Four years ago, her 22-year-old son committed suicide.
“I understand the pain of losing a child to suicide, and I want to work to prevent people from committing suicide,” Anderson said.
The suicide rate for people from 15 to 34 has been increasing and needs to be reduced. People are suffering from depression, fear, and anxiety and Anderson said she wants to help them.
Anderson graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of science degree in housing.
As a state representative, Anderson worked on legislation to help people who are homeless and provided funding for the homeless.
Anderson chief authored a bill, House File 846, that appropriated money for emergency services grants and transitional housing.
The state funding for fiscal year 2012-13 for Transitional Housing Grants was $5.868 million and for the Emergency Services Program was $688,000.
The Transitional Housing Grants program serves 4,000 individuals annually and the Emergency Services program serves 3,000 individuals annually.
“Whenever possible we should prevent homelessness,” Anderson said. “Prevention is less disruptive to a family and community. When homelessness occurs we must ensure that it is brief and that people who experience it reintegrate quickly back into the community. I plan to continue my work on helping people who are homeless.”
Having a safe and affordable place to live is an essential component for people to be stable and greatly improves their ability to get a job, she wrote in a release.
Anderson was a member of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee, Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee, and the Judiciary Policy and Finance Committee, according to the release.
The state enacts Health and Human Services policies, and counties implement the programs.
As a legislator, she said she learned a lot about Health and Human Services policies and focused on issues regarding mental illness.
“With the coronavirus we are living in uncertain times, and I hope this problem will be over soon. I am concerned about how this is affecting people’s jobs, our economy, people’s mental health, families, and our food supply,” she said. “We need to get people back to work as soon as possible to help them with their economic problems. I am concerned about all of the small businesses that are going out of business. People are depressed and committing suicide. It is not good for people to be isolated and to feel lonely. Now is the time that we need common sense leadership.
“We need a leader who can get things done. I will work hard to get our economy back on track,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.