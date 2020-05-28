Eagan High School graduate opens flower farm during pandemic
Allie Kuppenbender picked an unfortunate spring to open a flower farm.
The 2013 Eagan High School graduate purchased land in the Zumbro River Valley outside of Mazeppa last October to open Bleed Heart Floral Farm and Design.
With fields full of flowers, Kuppenbender has spent the last few weeks watching her dream bloom.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many weddings and other flower-friendly events have been either canceled or postponed.
“A lot of these flowers had a final destination,” Kuppenbender said.
She had a booth ready for Thursdays Downtown, a weekly street fair with live music and vendors in Rochester, but that’s been canceled through at least mid-July.
All of her weddings in May and June were either canceled or postponed.
“We’ll see about July and August,” Kuppenbender said. “It seems like people are still holding on to hope. Weddings take up a lot of flowers so to have someone cancel hurts.”
Weddings are a big part of her business plan.
“The really nice thing about locally grown flowers for weddings is that it really ties people to a time and place,” Kuppenbender said. “You get tulips and lilacs this time of year and every year when you see those flowers, it reminds you of your wedding.”
Kuppenbender had a dream to start a farm that uses organic and sustainable practices.
She received a degree in sustainable agriculture and botany from Evergreen State College in Washington following her time at EHS.
She also studied studio art.
“It seems like a weird combination, but this really is the perfect job for me,” Kuppenbender said. “I can grow flowers and do floral design on the side.”
Since graduating, she worked on flower farms in Washington and Minnesota as well as for a farm co-op wholesale businesses.
Kuppenbender and her husband Tony found the land for Bleed Heart Floral Farm and Design last year. It was on an older couple’s four-acre hobby farm where they raised chickens, alpacas and rabbits.
“It’s the perfect spot,” Kuppenbender said. “It has a garage with heating and air conditioning. I did all the plants from seed. The garage made it nice and cozy for all the baby plants.”
The spring crop has been bountiful, but she feared it would all go to compost.
So, Kuppenbender a Community Supported Agriculture business model, which allows people to order weekly bouquets after purchasing upfront CSA shares.
CSA is common business structure for vegetable farmers, so she said she thought she would give it a try.
CSA was part of her long-term plan after she built up a client base, but like many businesses, she had to get creative.
“People generally want to really support small businesses and locally grown stuff especially during all this craziness,” Kuppenbender said. “Flowers really seem to brighten their day especially if your going to be home a lot more.”
People can purchases CSA shares from June through September. People can sign up for one month or all.
“Farmers usually go into debt in the spring and hope that the crop will make the money,” she said. “It’s always a gamble. I really appreciate people taking a chance on my business and the flowers.”
Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Dunn Bros Coffee, 1012 Diffley Road in Eagan.
For more information, visit www.bleedheartfloral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.