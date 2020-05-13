Minnesota’s fishing opener was particularly gloomy in 2020.
Aside from an unseasonably cold weekend, anglers were asked to stay close to home by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR recommend to go only as far as one could travel on a single tank of gas.
For most Eagan residents, all they had to go was about a mile to find fishing waters.
“It’s not a traditional fishing opener, but at least you can get out,” said Jessie Koehle, Eagan water resource specialist. “But there should be some good fish out there in Eagan.”
Anglers can find trout, walleye, sunfish and bass without leaving city limits.
“We’ve been trying for a while to have these neighborhood lakes available for fishing piers and shore fishing,” Koehle said. “The idea was to have everybody within one mile of a place to fish.”
That’s a lot closer than Leech Lake and Lake Winnibigoshish.
“I think it’s a destination for people who are looking for bass who don’t mind paddling through a bit of plant cover,” Koehle said. “We have lakes that like to grow a lot of plants, so it’s a great place to be if you’re a fish.”
Six of Eagan’s lakes have been stocked with the state fish of Minnesota.
“I think there’s this perception with (walleye) that they’re this up North, clear lake fish, but they great here too,” Koehle said. “They’re good predators and help with the sunfish control. It helps with water quality too.”
In the past three years Eagan has stocked more than 22,000 fish in local water bodies.
Koehle said they’ve also found channel catfish, bullhead, white sucker, fathead minnows, shiners, sticklebacks and even goldfish in local waters.
“There isn’t any carp except for the wetlands connected to the Minnesota River,” Koehle said. “And so far, so good with the invasive species. With limited boat traffic, Eagan has been kept safer from many of those invasive species.”
Eagan has about 14 viable fishing lakes within city limits along with nine piers. That includes Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
“Eagan has a surprising number of small, shallow lakes left over from the glaciers years ago,” Koehle said.
The city, Dakota County and DNR have put significant effort into keeping the lakes healthy.
To avoid a potential winter kill, the city aerates lakes during colder months to keep them viable.
Koehle said 2020 is the 30th year the city’s water quality management plan has been in effect. The city has 34 designated lakes and about 700 wetlands.
The city samples the lakes to look for phosphorous, chlorophyll and water clarity to see if the lakes are doing OK.
The lakes are like many other city lakes. They receive storm water, so there’s a chance runoff like salt, lawn fertilizer and soap from people washing their vehicles find its way to the water.
“The truth is if we want safe roads, they’re always going to receive that stormwater,” Koehle said.
But the city has conducted several watershed studies and try send as much runoff into retaining ponds.
“Residents who live near the lakes are good stewards,” Koehle said. “For the most part, we haven’t had any major algae blooms. It can make it hard to fish some times but we have a plant harvester we can send out. There’s more lakes in Eagan too, so stormwater is more spread out.”
They encourage catch and release, and if they do keep fish, follow the bag limits.
While there are no lakes in Eagan that allow anything beyond a trolling motor, Fish Lake has a boat launch.
Several other lakes are accessible to those willing to carry in a canoe or kayak. Otherwise, it’s shore fishing.
Holland Lake in Lebanon Hills is perhaps the most popular, Koehle said. Others fishing lakes include Bald, Blackhawk, Bur Oaks Carlson, Hay, Heine Holz, LeMay, McDonough, North, Schwanz and Thomas.
While Eagan is blessed with several fishing lakes, other cities in the south metro sport quality places as well.
Lakeville’s Marion and Orchard lakes feature bass, bluegill, crappie, hybrid muskie and perch, according to the DNR.
They are stocked annually with walleye, and they both offer boat access.
Alimagnet Lake (Burnsville/Apple Valley) Crystal Lake (Burnsville) Lac Lavon (Apple Valley/Burnsville) are hotspots as well.
Walleye are stocked in Cobblestone Lake, a former gravel pit turned waterbody, in Apple Valley.
Prairieview Ponds in Farmington feature bluegill and crappie. The ponds filter into the Vermillion River, which is a regional draw for trout fishing.
To learn more about Eagan fishing, visit cityofeagan.com/fishing.
For more information on south metro lakes, visit, bit.ly/2T3Ocz7.
