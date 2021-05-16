Eagan’s Woodhaven Park improvement to open soon
People of all abilities soon will have a new playground in Eagan.
A sensory-rich, all-accessible playground is under construction at Woodhaven Park at 1950 Gold Trail south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
“Being this is a playspace that has 18,000 square feet of functional play area, it will be one of the bigger, totally all-inclusive play spaces in the state,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s Parks and Recreation director.
Construction began about a year ago and while there have been delays, it’s on track to open as soon.
“It has been a long time coming,” Pimental said. “There’s a lot to really look forward to. There’s a lot of attention to detail from the colors we chose to the components. It will be a playspace that will allow everybody to really play together. It’s shows the importance of inclusive play.”
The city is targeting a soft openign in early June with a ribbon cutting in June 17.
“We’re past the cold temperatures that slowed us down in the early spring,” Pimental said.
The playground includes several components open to individuals with a range abilities.
The park includes shared swings, a sensory maze and musical components
The poured rubber around the playground equipment and various ramps provides accessibility for wheelchairs, Pimental said.
“Our goal is to make it really a destination park,” Pimental said. “That area has so many is a heavy residential area to begin with. We feel like there’s going to be an immediate use by the neighborhood. But I think it’s going to be the go-to park for all kids in Eagan.”
The park includes a Bankshot court, accessible restrooms,and an open-air shelter.
“The Bankshot, it’s really you against the hoop,” Pimental said. “It’s really gaining in popularity. The bathroom structure was specifically designed for people in wheelchairs of all sizes.”
That park would be similar to the Woodridge Park Inclusive Playground in Cottage Grove and Madison’s Place Playground in Woodbury.
The park is in the lower part of Woodhaven Park. The upper portion, currently home to a playground and ball fields, remains the same.
In the future the city could put in some additional inclusive play and games in the tennis court area.
There’s also room between the tennis court and the playground for future enhancements, Pimental said.
Work on Rahn Park at 4425 Sandstone Drive is also underway.
The old tennis courts at the park will be replaced with nine pickleball courts and two new tennis courts.
Outdoor pickleball courts are also located in Quarry Park in Eagan, which opened in 2019.
The original tennis courts were constructed nearly 40 years ago and were deemed unrepairable.
There will be additional green space along with a trail extension and parking lot improvements as part of the project.
“We hope to have significant progress shortly and it could open by fall,” Pimental said.
Cinnamon Ridge Park will get new playground equipment this summer.
“Timing for this will be a little bit later in the summer,” Pimental said. “It was a pretty basic playground there before. It will be exciting to see those upgrades.”
Pimental also highlighted some changes to the entrance to the Marketfest Grounds in Eagan’s Central Park.
“We’ll have a new entrance there,” Pimental said. “We’ll have a couple more pylon signs and some refreshed landscaping to greet customers coming in there.”
Central Park will also be getting some new signs throughout the whole property, Pimental said.
