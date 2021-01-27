The Diffley Road School Area Improvement project team is scheduled to host a series online meetings about construction staging and final construction plans this week.
The virtual meetings are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1; noon-1:30 Feb. 2 and 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
To register, visit the project page on the Dakota County website co.dakota.mn.us.
Each meeting will include a live presentation from the project team along with time for questions. The meetings will be recorded and available on the project site.
Information presented will include the final design layout, anticipated construction schedule, recommendations for enhanced pedestrian crossings at the Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail roundabouts, and the preliminary Safe Routes to School planning recommendations.
Dakota County is partnering with the city of Eagan and District 196 on narrowing Diffley Road to one lane of traffic in each direction between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail.
The project will also include the construction of two single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail, a new access to Eagan High School from Daniel Drive, and Eagan High School parking lot improvements.
The majority of construction is scheduled to occur outside school months.
Construction is planned to begin in spring 2021 and scheduled to be completed by late fall. The construction cost is currently estimated at $4.7 million.
The Minnesota Legislature’s 2020 bonding bill included $4 million in funds for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.