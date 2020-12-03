A six-person shoplifting spree in Eagan was foiled by the Eagan Police Department last month.
Officers were called to a clothing store in Eagan Nov. 25 on a report of a theft in progress.
According to the criminal compliant, six individuals ran into the store, selected items quickly, and then stuffed them into backpacks and luggage taken from the store.
As officers arrived, the six individuals were running toward the front of the store and got into two cars in the parking lot.
Officers surrounded the two vehicles and the six individuals were detained.
Five were juveniles, but one of the suspects was Taliyah Lattice Bell, 19, of St. Paul.
She was charged with felony theft and faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The merchandise recovered was allegedly worth approximately $2,338.
While reviewing surveillance video, officers determined Bell was driving one of the two vehicles. She allegedly joined the five other juveniles in the store while they selected merchandise and then ran out of the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.