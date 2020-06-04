Pandemic worries lead to ‘sicker patients’
This spring was a strange time to get sick.
Does this cut need stitches? Does this wound look infected?
Maybe these chest pains will go away on its own?
The Urgency Room in Eagan found many of its patients were waiting instead of treating various conditions to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
Patients figured hospitals and clinics were busy, and they didn’t want to join the list of those infected.
There were reported cases of diabetic patients with infections who needed to be hospitalized because they waited too long to seek care.
One patient had been vomiting for two weeks. By the time they came in, they were in serious condition.
“We see people with minor fractures or severely dehydrated or with skin infections,” said Craig Matticks, medical director of The Urgency Room. “Something that could have been easily fixed if they came in right away. People were waiting longer to get care.”
The earlier people come in for care, the better doctors can manage the situation, he said.
“People were trying to avoid the ER and holding on to see if things could get better,” Matticks said. “For many, they were sicker when the came in to see us.”
Eagan Urgency Room is considered a “clean site” with no COVID-19 testing.
For patients who feel like they may be infected with the coronavirus or even if they’re having respiratory issues, the Urgency Room in Eagan will send patients to its location in Woodbury.
“If you do end up in Eagan, there’s a screening process at the outset to help decide where they need to go,” Matticks said. “We set up two non-COVID sites (Eagan and Vadnais Heights).”
They still take several measures at Eagan to prevent the spread of disease.
“We’ve done everything we’ve can to limit any exposure,” Matticks said. “We wipe everything down. There’s (anti-bacterial) foam available. Providers are wearing goggles, masks and gloves for every encounter. If someone shows up with out a mask, we give them one.”
They felt the shortage of personal protection equipment.
“We’ve been in competition with every other site to get to that level of protection for staff,” Matticks said.
Becky Leagjeld, manager of marketing for The Urgency Room it seems like “everyone is in the same boat.”
“PPE is hard to come by,” she said. “We’ve managed to get what we need, but it wasn’t easy. Once we get enough of one item like masks, the focus turns to something else like gowns or something.”
Perhaps there have been fewer sprained ankles due to a lack of organized sports, and social distancing has likely slowed the spread of other viruses beyond COVID-19, but there are emerging health concerns in the industry.
Matticks said “in general across the spectrum, this has had a huge impact on people’s mental health. The physical distancing and the social isolation, depression is increasing. Substance abuse is increasing. Some people revert to unhealthy ways to cope.”
Patients are coming in at different times as well.
“Our busiest times of the day have shifted,” Leagjeld said. “School is not in session and people are not at work, we’re seeing patients it’s busier.”
The Urgency Room adjusted its hours to noon-9 p.m. every day.
The Urgency Room is an outpatient facility staffed with emergency room doctors, nurses and staff who treat illnesses and injuries similar to a hospital ER.
