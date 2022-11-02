FHS graduate directs his first full stage play
Farmington High thespians plan to take audiences to a playful place in an out-of-this-world comedy play.
The public is invited to “All’s Well in Roswell (Isn’t It?)” play at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington put on by the Farmington High School Theater Department.
The play’s director Ryan Huling, 22, returns to his alma mater as a Farmington High 2018 graduate who is student teaching at Dakota Hills Middle School connected to Eagan High School. He is studying English education and screen arts and theater at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus.
Huling will make his directorial debut in this stage production with a cast of 16 students.
“I selected the script because I was looking for something playful and funny because this is the first time I was directing a full-length play, and I think that when it comes to doing comedies there is room for a subjective selection that would allow me to play with the students and actors and make it feel like our own,” Huling said. “I have seen them laughing at every rehearsal so I think I picked a good one.”
In the play, Michael Druce unleashes the silly story of an unidentified flying object that crashes onto a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Ranch owner Ulysses T. Boone has his hands full trying to deal with the press, government authorities, his family, and a mysterious ranch hand who has lived on the ranch for 10 years.
Actor Ava Bernatz, 17, is a Farmington High junior who plays the character Eileen.
“Theater is the thing I am the most passionate about, and I hope to be doing this professionally,” she said.
Bernatz said she likes to study the characters and explore the nuances of the play and the character’s speech. In college she plans to study performance and minor in technical directing.
“It is out of the ordinary for Farmington to do comedy for play,” Bernatz said, adding this play is “absolutely hilarious and family friendly and it has all the twists and turns and will keep people on the edge of seats for this show.”
Cast member Maggie Crosby, 15, a sophomore, plays Marty Hammond who is the granddaughter of T. Boone, and she is the one who sees the meteor in the sky.
“All the people who are portrayed will make you laugh because the casting is so perfect,” Crosby said. “It is super entertaining. … It will deliver a hilarious and great show.”
Actor Ronan Greuel, 16, is a junior who plays T. Boone. Boone is strange and has a history of alcoholism, Greuel said.
“His family thinks he is crazy and eccentric,” he said.
“It is a different role than I have played in the past even though I have played an eccentric, quirky villain type of character, but this is the first time I have played an eccentric protagonist and I have never played an older person so I have had to experiment with the older walk and talk and work on my voice. I have really enjoyed playing him,” Greuel said.
Greuel said he would like to continue being a part of live theater as an adult. He plans to be a music education major in college. Greuel plays trumpet in the Farmington High band program.
When he attended FHS, Huling played the character of the Beast in the “Beauty and the Beast” musical his senior year. This experience inspired him on his educational theater pathway.
When asked about why he likes to lead youth in live theater, Huling said “I think I prefer to closely work with other individuals in a social sense and I am drawn to education, and I like the theater because I think I have the ability to work through problems and emotions in a large group sense like a musical and small group like with these plays.”
“I really enjoy working with different cast members and helping them to improve on the emotional and physical challenges of a play and musicals,” Huling said.
The cast is having fun with the physical and technical exercise, Huling said.
“They are really doing things I would not expect, and I used to think directing is all about telling the actors, but it is really all about guiding, and I love working on that skill and watching students finding that out on their own,” Huling said.
Admitting he is a little nervous in his directorial debut, Huling said: “I jumped into it and am excited and terrified.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, in the theater at Boeckman Middle School. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved online at farmingtigers.com. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.
“Since I am having a blast, I hope people are going to love it, but I know the 16 kids are happy and having fun since I see the smiles every single day,” Huling said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.