Organizers adding several safety measures
Farmers markets are one of the few things that haven’t been canceled in 2020.
Because they provide food much like a grocery store, farmers markets have been deemed essential.
Although, they will look a bit different, at least through June.
St. Paul Farmers Market, which organizes markets in Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Rosemount, is prepared to launch in the next few weeks. Eagan’s Market Fest is scheduled to open in June 3 at the Festival Grounds, and the Farmington Farmers Market is on track for May 14 at the Farmington Mall parking lot.
Organizers have been hard at work for weeks to make it happen.
“We’re excited we’re able to connect the community and customer with local food sources, but it will be different for sure,” said Tanya Mozingo, recreation supervisor with Eagan who helps organize Eagan Market Fest.
Organizers will follow the guidelines set by the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to set health and safety standards as the fallout COVID-19 pandemic continues.
There will be hand washing stations and booths will be spaced out. Shoppers are encouraged to go solo, wear a masks, pay with card/exact change, and avoid touching products.
Market Fest in Eagan usually brings a strong lineup of entertainment on the stage, but that’s been canceled for now.
“There’s no entertainment at least for June,” Mozingo said. “Maybe we can bring it back in July and August. If we can safely provide it, we will.”
There are also no theme nights on the calendar.
“We won’t have Family Night or anything, it will very much be just a farmers market,” Mozingo said. “We’re proud of our gathering space and how it’s become a social event, bu this year you get in, you get your food, and go. It’s an opportunity to provide the community with access to these farmers.”
The market in Apple Valley was recently expanded to make it more of a community event with music and cooking demonstrations, but the extras have been suspended for now, St. Paul Farmers Market director David Kotsonas said.
“We want it to be about shopping,” he said. “In some instances, we are the grocery store for that neighborhood. We want people to be able to come and shop but not really hang out. Not right now. Our top goal is not to get anybody sick.”
The Farmington Farmers Market will be a welcome sight to those shopping for local food. A few blocks away, the city’s only grocery store Family Fresh Market closed its doors last year.
“I think it would make a big difference particularly with the fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Arlyn Lamb, an organizer with Farmington Farmers Market.
Food sampling is banned as well.
“We’re asking customers to let the vendors serve them and to shop with their eyes,” Mozingo said.
Don’t come too hungry, either.
“There won’t be any ready-to-eat foods or food intended to be consumed on-site,” Kotsonas said. “We’re allowed to serve to-go food. Food trucks are allowed to operate, but it looks a little different. Some vendors are packing up foods to take home to heat up on their own. They’re getting pretty innovative.”
Kotsonas has had the downtown St. Paul market to test out his strategy for the south metro the past six weeks.
“We’ve made adjustments as needed and we try not to get too far ahead of what’s necessary,” Kotsonas said. “It’s a lot to ask from vendors and customers, and we don’t want to cause any premature hardships.”
During the early season, Kotsonas has been able to space out vendors. They’ve added extra tables to provide physical barriers between the customers and vendors.
When more vendors start coming to the market in June and July, Kotsonas has plans to bring in sidewalls to separate vendors.
“Each market will be different,” Kotsonas said. “Everything will be tweaked as necessary. Some may get a one-way traffic sign. Others may get laid out a bit differently. It’s a learning curve”
Kotsonas has looked at the potential capacity of each market, what it would take to fence in the market, and how set up a line in case crowds start to cramp everyone’s personal space.
The Festival Grounds in Eagan has a rather large capacity as it is, Mozingo said, so they’re not too worried about maxing it out.
This will be the Farmington Farmers Market’s third year in the parking lot next to Dollar Tree near the corner of Highway 3 and Highway 50 after moving from the Dakota County Fairgrounds.
“The visibility is much better with the two highways going by,” Lamb said. “We have a lot of regular customers, but there’s also people who come by to the local stores and stop by.”
Lamb said they’re looking at adjusting the layout but they’re comfortable they can make it safe.
Many vendors will have a pre-order and prepay options.
Kotsonas has set up a Google document on the St. Paul Farmers Market website of all the vendors for customers to contact for direct sales.
“I’m just providing the information,” he said. “They can arrange for pickup if they want. They can pick it up at the farm or the market or whatever. I just thought I’d provide the contact information. Any pre-orders or prepaid transaction will certainly expedite the process.”
Like Target, Walmart and other grocery retailers, farmers markets are allowed to sell other items.
Mozingo said while there will be vendors selling items such as handmade soap, the majority of Market Fest will be food.
Kotsonas said there are some vendors who sell blankets, clothing, stuffed toys and other hand-crafted items, but many of them have stayed home for now.
Some vendors are taking May off to figure out how to sell items under the new guidelines, he said.
Some vendors aren’t taking any health risks either and plan to stay home, Lamb said.
The Burnsville farmers market that operates Thursdays at Mary Mother of the Church at 3333 Cliff Road East will open at 11:30 a.m- 4:30 p.m. May 14.
The Farmington Farmers Market will also launch Thursday operations from 2:30-6:30 p.m. May 14.
The Apple Valley location at the Municipal Center at 7100 147th St. on Saturdays will start 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6.
The Wednesday market at Lakeville Market Plaza is scheduled to begin noon-5 p.m. June 10.
Rosemount is getting an additional market in 2020.
The Tuesday market is scheduled to open 1-5 p.m. June 9 at the Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail. A new Saturday market in on the calendar starting 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13 also at the Community Center.
The Saturday market in Burnsville at the Diamondhead Education Center, 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., will open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13.
The Saturday market at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., will open 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. June 20.
Eagan Market Fest is on schedule for a June 3 opening at the Festival Grounds at 1501 Central Pkwy.
The fall market runs from Sept. 2-30 with a bonus market on the calendar for Oct. 7 at TCO Stadium.
It could all change.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to be flexible to adapt,” Mozingo said. “It’s an ever evolving situation”
Mozingo encourages potential customers to check out the Eagan Market Fest social media and website for updates.
Information on the Lakeville, Rosemount, Burnsville and Apple Valley markets are available at www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
