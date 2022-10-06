Three years ago Eagan residents took part in a collaborative group and community engagement to reduce aircraft nose over neighborhoods in the city.
Last week the Federal Aviation Administration formalized a best practice that will reduce aircraft noise over residential portions of the city.
This action comes after collaborative community engagement between the city, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Noise Oversight Committee, and FAA local Air Traffic Management and Great Lakes Region.
In 2019, Eagan residents worked in collaboration with the Airport Relations Commission to develop eight procedure adjustment requests for aircraft departing the MSP airport.
The FAA evaluated potential impacts of the requests to airport safety and efficiency, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, and then the Noise Oversight Committee evaluated procedures for holistic noise exposure.
“Through extensive analyses and discussion, one request remained, for the Air Traffic Control Tower to assign some aircraft with an initial fix of COULT from Runway 17 to the parallel runways (12L and 12R) when airport operational conditions allow,” according to an MSP airport news release.
The request is consistent with long-standing noise abatement procedures, the Eagan-Mendota Heights Corridor and the Runway Use System.
Due to the decrease in air traffic triggered by the pandemic, the FAA could not begin evaluating the request until traffic returned to more normal levels, which occurred in January 2022.
Elliot Black, the FAA acting Great Lakes Regional administrator, formalized the request Sept. 15 to become a best practice in a letter to Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King.
The city said the best practice is a measurable achievement toward achieving its objective of reducing the number of departures from MSP that fly over residential portions of Eagan.
“The best practice approved by the FAA is an excellent demonstration of community engagement that has created meaningful change,” said Dianne Miller, Eagan city administrator.
“The partnership between the Eagan community, the NOC, and the FAA has resulted in a noise reduction for those living under flight paths while maintaining safety for aircraft.”
