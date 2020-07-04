Eagan’s July 4th Funfest parade and fireworks won’t be happening this year, but residents can still experience them this holiday on Eagan Television.

ETV will be replaying its coverage of the 2019 Funfest Parade starting at 10 a.m. July 4.

Video replays of the parade will continue until 10 p.m.

Parade highlights include marching bands from all over the state including Eagan, Eastview and Henry Sibley high schools, Shriners in mini cars doing choreographed driving and of course lots of flags, floats and children.

Even though this year’s fireworks are canceled, ETV is helping keep the tradition alive with a playback of the 2019 Funfest fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

ETV’s Community Channel Comcast Cable is available at 859 (HD)/20 (SD), online at Eagan-tv.com/watch or use the free ETV app on a Roku device as well as ETV’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

YouTube url for parade replay: https://youtu.be/oGBuvnWQOQM

YouTube url for fireworks replay https://youtu.be/j1971ewxrjI

