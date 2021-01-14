Fans of Eagan High School hockey, basketball, wrestling, and swimming will be able to watch their teams compete this winter despite COVID-19.
Eagan Television (ETV) has committed to broadcasting most of Eagan High School’s 46 home sporting events this winter.
“ETV Sports is more committed than ever to being your source for Wildcat sports,” said Josh Sibley, ETV sports producer. “We will be there to show you as many goals, shots, baskets, fouls, laps and take-downs as we can.”
ETV’s coverage began Jan. 14 with boys hockey versus Lakeville South, boys basketball versus Shakopee, and boys swim and dive versus Lakeville South. The first wrestling match is scheduled for Jan. 21.
“This fall ETV doubled the number of games we broadcast,” ETV Executive Director Michael McIntee said. “This continues the commitment ETV to connect fans with student athletes during COVID-19. ETV’s mission is to connect our community – through sports, arts, community events and more. We are excited to be able to provide coverage to our community, parents, and fans of our student athletes.”
Games will be available on Comcast Channel 859, 20, YouTube, Facebook, online at Eagan-TV.com or ETV’s Roku app. Not all games will be available on all platforms since many of the games will be happening at the same time.
For up-to-date information about what will be airing where be sure to follow @EaganTV on Twitter or check the broadcast schedule at www.eagan-tv.com/sports.
Sports schedules are subject to change. For the most current schedule, visit the South Suburban Conference website at southsuburbanconference.org.
ETV is community run programming, so all community members who are interested in being a part of the team that helps produce community events are welcome.
Volunteer activities include setting up, running cameras, and play-by-play announcing for ETV’s expanded coverage. For more information, email ETV@cityofeagan.com.
ETV is Eagan’s community TV station providing live coverage of sports and community events and local government meetings.
Watch on Comcast Channel 859 (HD), 15 (Public Access), 16 (Government) and 20 (Community). Also, online at eagan-tv.com/watch and on the ETV Roku app.
